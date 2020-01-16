At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Bad Boys for Life
Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Joe Pantoliano
Story: The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Dolittle
Starring: Tom Holland, Jessie Buckley, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek
Story: A physician discovers that he can talk to animals.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Wave
Starring: Justin Long, Tommy Flanagan, Katia Winter, Donald Faison
Story: Frank, an opportunistic insurance lawyer, thinks he's in for the time of his life when he goes out on the town to celebrate an upcoming promotion with his co-worker, Jeff. But their night takes a turn for the bizarre when Frank is dosed with a hallucinogen that completely alters his perception of the world, taking him on a psychedelic quest through board meetings, nightclubs, shootouts, and alternate dimensions.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
VHYes
Starring: Kerri Kenney, Thomas Lennon, Mark Proksch, Courtney Pauroso
Story: This bizarre retro comedy, shot entirely on VHS and Beta, follows 12-year-old Ralph as he accidentally records home videos and his favorite late night shows over his parents' wedding tape.
Rated: No rating available
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Like a Boss
Starring: Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Coolidge
Story: Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One is more practical while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle.
You have free articles remaining.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Underwater
Starring: Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, Vincent Cassel
Story: A crew of aquatic researchers work to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. But the crew has more than the ocean seabed to fear.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Informer
Starring: Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike, Joel Kinnaman, Clive Owen
Story: An ex-convict working undercover intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the mob at a maximum security prison.
Rated: No rating available
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Grudge
Starring: Betty Gilpin, Andrea Riseborough, William Sadler, John Cho
Story: A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
1917
Starring: Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Colin Firth
Story: Two young British privates during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier's brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Little Women
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh
Story: Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender