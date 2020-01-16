At the movies
Here are this week's movies:

Bad Boys for Life

Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Joe Pantoliano

Story: The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Rated: R

Dolittle

Starring: Tom Holland, Jessie Buckley, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek

Story: A physician discovers that he can talk to animals.

Rated: PG

The Wave

Starring: Justin Long, Tommy Flanagan, Katia Winter, Donald Faison

Story: Frank, an opportunistic insurance lawyer, thinks he's in for the time of his life when he goes out on the town to celebrate an upcoming promotion with his co-worker, Jeff. But their night takes a turn for the bizarre when Frank is dosed with a hallucinogen that completely alters his perception of the world, taking him on a psychedelic quest through board meetings, nightclubs, shootouts, and alternate dimensions.

Rated: R

VHYes

Starring: Kerri Kenney, Thomas Lennon, Mark Proksch, Courtney Pauroso

Story: This bizarre retro comedy, shot entirely on VHS and Beta, follows 12-year-old Ralph as he accidentally records home videos and his favorite late night shows over his parents' wedding tape.

Rated: No rating available

Like a Boss

Starring: Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Coolidge

Story: Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One is more practical while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle.

Rated: R

Underwater

Starring: Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, Vincent Cassel

Story: A crew of aquatic researchers work to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. But the crew has more than the ocean seabed to fear.

Rated: PG-13

The Informer

Starring: Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike, Joel Kinnaman, Clive Owen

Story: An ex-convict working undercover intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the mob at a maximum security prison.

Rated: No rating available

The Grudge

Starring: Betty Gilpin, Andrea Riseborough, William Sadler, John Cho

Story: A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.

Rated: R

1917

Starring: Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Colin Firth

Story: Two young British privates during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier's brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.

Rated: R

Little Women

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh

Story: Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Rated: PG

