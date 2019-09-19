{{featured_button_text}}

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Downton Abbey

Starring: Matthew Goode, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Tuppence Middleton

Story: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Rambo: Last Blood

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor

Story: Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Ad Astra

Starring: Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones

Story: Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

3 from Hell

Starring: Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Emilio Rivera

Story: Sequel to The Devil's Rejects

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Goldfinch

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Ansel Elgort

Story: A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Rated: R

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Hustlers

Starring: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer

Story: Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Sound of Silence

Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori, Austin Pendleton

Story: A successful "house tuner" in New York City, who calibrates the sound in people's homes in order to adjust their moods, meets a client with a problem he can't solve.

Rated: No rating available

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Freaks

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Lexy Kolker, Amanda Crew

Story: A bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

It Chapter Two

Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy

Story: Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Starring: Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris

Story: With one of the most memorably stunning voices that has ever hit the airwaves, Linda Ronstadt burst onto the 1960s folk rock music scene in her early twenties.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments