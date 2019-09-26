At the movies: What you're talking about
Abominable
Starring: Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Joseph Izzo
Story: A magical Yeti must return to his family.
Rated: PG
Judy
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell, Finn Wittrock
Story: Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.
Rated: PG-13
The Curse of Buckout Road
Starring: Evan Ross, Henry Czerny, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Danny Glover
Story: A college class project on creation and destruction of modern myth, turns terrifying when a trio of young people come to realize the urban legends surrounding the famed Buckout Road may, in fact, be REAL.
Rated: No rating available
Downton Abbey
Starring: Matthew Goode, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Tuppence Middleton
Story: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.
Rated: PG
Rambo: Last Blood
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor
Story: Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.
Rated: R
Ad Astra
Starring: Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones
Story: Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.
Rated: PG-13
3 from Hell
Starring: Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Emilio Rivera
Story: Sequel to The Devil's Rejects
Rated: R
The Goldfinch
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Ansel Elgort
Story: A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Rated: R
Hustlers
Starring: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer
Story: Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
Rated: R
The Sound of Silence
Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori, Austin Pendleton
Story: A successful "house tuner" in New York City, who calibrates the sound in people's homes in order to adjust their moods, meets a client with a problem he can't solve.
Rated: No rating available
