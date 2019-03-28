Try 3 months for $3

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Dumbo

Starring: Lucy DeVito, Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito

Story: A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Beach Bum

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jimmy Buffett

Story: A rebellious stoner named Moondog lives life by his own rules.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Unplanned

Starring: Ashley Bratcher, Brooks Ryan, Robia Scott

Story: As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation, Abby Johnson was involved in upwards of 22,000 abortions and counseled countless women on their reproductive choices.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Us

Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss, Anna Diop, Winston Duke

Story: A family's serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgängers begins to terrorize them.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Hotel Mumbai

Starring: Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher

Story: The true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai. Hotel staff risk their lives to keep everyone safe as people make unthinkable sacrifices to protect themselves and their families.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Wonder Park

Starring: Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Kenan Thompson

Story: Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Five Feet Apart

Starring: Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Claire Forlani, Moises Arias

Story: A pair of teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Mustang

Starring: Connie Britton, Josh Stewart, Matthias Schoenaerts, Bruce Dern

Story: MUSTANG tells the story of Roman Coleman, a violent convict, who is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program involving the training of wild mustangs.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Aftermath

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Keira Knightley, Jason Clarke, Martin Compston

Story: Post World War II, a British colonel and his wife are assigned to live in Hamburg during the post-war reconstruction, but tensions arise with the German who previously owned the house.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Captive State

Starring: Vera Farmiga, Machine Gun Kelly, KiKi Layne, John Goodman

Story: Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict - the collaborators and dissidents.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments