The Goldfinch
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Ansel Elgort
Story: A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Rated: R
Hustlers
Starring: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer
Story: Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
Rated: R
The Sound of Silence
Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori, Austin Pendleton
Story: A successful "house tuner" in New York City, who calibrates the sound in people's homes in order to adjust their moods, meets a client with a problem he can't solve.
Rated: No rating available
Freaks
Starring: Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Lexy Kolker, Amanda Crew
Story: A bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control.
Rated: R
It Chapter Two
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy
Story: Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.
Rated: R
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Starring: Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris
Story: With one of the most memorably stunning voices that has ever hit the airwaves, Linda Ronstadt burst onto the 1960s folk rock music scene in her early twenties.
Rated: PG-13
Night Hunter
Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Henry Cavill, Minka Kelly, Stanley Tucci
Story: A weathered Lieutenant, his police force, and a local vigilante are all caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a recently arrested, troubled man who's linked to years of female abductions and murders.
Rated: R
Don't Let Go
Starring: Byron Mann, Storm Reid, David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson
Story: After a man's family dies in what appears to be a murder, he gets a phone call from one of the dead, his niece. He's not sure if she's a ghost or if he's going mad, but as it turns out, he's not.
Rated: R
Before You Know It
Starring: Linda Arroz, Alec Baldwin, Ben Becher, Blake Berris
Story: A pair of sisters find out that the mother they thought was dead is alive and starring on a soap opera.
Rated: Not rated
Bennett's War
Starring: Michael Roark, Trace Adkins, Ali Afshar, Allison Paige
Story: After surviving an IED explosion in combat overseas, a young soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit is medically discharged with a broken back and leg. Against all odds he trains to make an impossible comeback as a motocross racer in order to support his family.
Rated: PG-13
