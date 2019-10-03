At the movies: What you're talking about

Joker

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Jolie Chan

Story: An original standalone origin story of the iconic villain not seen before on the big screen, it's a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, and a broader cautionary tale.

Rated: R

Lucy in the Sky

Starring: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens

Story: Astronaut Lucy Cola returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space, and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small.

Rated: R

Wrinkles the Clown

Story: In Florida, parents can hire Wrinkles the Clown to scare their misbehaving children.

Rated: No rating available

Abominable

Starring: Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Joseph Izzo

Story: A magical Yeti must return to his family.

Rated: PG

Judy

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell, Finn Wittrock

Story: Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.

Rated: PG-13

The Curse of Buckout Road

Starring: Evan Ross, Henry Czerny, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Danny Glover

Story: A college class project on creation and destruction of modern myth, turns terrifying when a trio of young people come to realize the urban legends surrounding the famed Buckout Road may, in fact, be REAL.

Rated: No rating available

Downton Abbey

Starring: Matthew Goode, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Tuppence Middleton

Story: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

Rated: PG

Rambo: Last Blood

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor

Story: Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.

Rated: R

Ad Astra

Starring: Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones

Story: Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.

Rated: PG-13

3 from Hell

Starring: Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Emilio Rivera

Story: Sequel to The Devil's Rejects

Rated: R

