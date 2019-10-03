At the movies: What you're talking about
Joker
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Jolie Chan
Story: An original standalone origin story of the iconic villain not seen before on the big screen, it's a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, and a broader cautionary tale.
Rated: R
Lucy in the Sky
Starring: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens
Story: Astronaut Lucy Cola returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space, and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small.
Rated: R
Wrinkles the Clown
Story: In Florida, parents can hire Wrinkles the Clown to scare their misbehaving children.
Rated: No rating available
Abominable
Starring: Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Joseph Izzo
Story: A magical Yeti must return to his family.
Rated: PG
Judy
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell, Finn Wittrock
Story: Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.
Rated: PG-13
The Curse of Buckout Road
Starring: Evan Ross, Henry Czerny, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Danny Glover
Story: A college class project on creation and destruction of modern myth, turns terrifying when a trio of young people come to realize the urban legends surrounding the famed Buckout Road may, in fact, be REAL.
Rated: No rating available
Downton Abbey
Starring: Matthew Goode, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Tuppence Middleton
Story: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.
Rated: PG
Rambo: Last Blood
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor
Story: Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.
Rated: R
Ad Astra
Starring: Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones
Story: Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.
Rated: PG-13
3 from Hell
Starring: Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Emilio Rivera
Story: Sequel to The Devil's Rejects
Rated: R
