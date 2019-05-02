At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Long Shot
Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, June Diane Raphael, O'Shea Jackson Jr.
Story: When Fred Flarsky reunites with his first crush, one of the most influential women in the world, Charlotte Field, he charms her. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter and sparks fly.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
UglyDolls
Starring: Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton
Story: An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Intruder
Starring: Meagan Good, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Joseph Sikora
Story: A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land only to find out that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
El Chicano
Starring: Logan Arevalo, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Tom Carey, David Castañeda
Story: A pair of twin brothers from East L.A. choose to live their lives differently and end up on opposite sides of the law.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Avengers: Endgame
Starring: Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd
Story: After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The White Crow
Starring: Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes, Louis Hofmann, Adèle Exarchopoulos
Story: The story of Rudolf Nureyev's defection to the West.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Starring: Alice Guy, Richard Abel, Marc Abraham, Stephanie Allain
Story: Pamela B. Green's energetic film about pioneer filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché is both a tribute and a detective story, tracing the circumstances by which this extraordinary artist faded from memory and the path toward her reclamation.
Rated: No rating available
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Curse of La Llorna
Starring: Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Marisol Ramirez, Patricia Velasquez
Story: Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Penguins
Starring: Ed Helms
Story: The story of Steve, an Adélie penguin, on a quest to find a life partner and start a family. When Steve meets with Wuzzo the emperor penguin they become friends. But nothing comes easy in the icy Antarctic.
Rated: G
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Breakthrough
Starring: Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Josh Lucas, Marcel Ruiz
Story: When her 14-year-old son drowns in a lake, a faithful mother prays for him to come back from the brink of death and be healed.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender