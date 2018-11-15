Try 1 month for 99¢

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Johnny Depp

Story: The second installment of the "Fantastic Beasts" series set in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World featuring the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander.

Rated: PG-13

Instant Family

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Moner, Gustavo Quiroz

Story: A couple find themselves in over their heads when they adopt three children.

Rated: PG-13

Widows

Starring: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki

Story: Set in contemporary Chicago, amidst a time of turmoil, four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities, take fate into their own hands, and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.

Rated: R

At Eternity's Gate

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Oscar Isaac, Mads Mikkelsen

Story: A look at the life of painter Vincent van Gogh during the time he lived in Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise, France.

Rated: PG-13

The Grinch

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury, Kenan Thompson

Story: A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

Rated: PG

The Girl in the Spider's Web

Starring: Claire Foy, Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant

Story: Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

Rated: NR

Overlord

Starring: Wyatt Russell, Mathilde Ollivier, Pilou Asbæk, John Magaro

Story: The story of two American soldiers behind enemy lines on D Day.

Rated: R

The Front Runner

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Mark O'Brien

Story: American Senator Gary Hart's presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he's caught in a scandalous love affair.

Rated: R

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Starring: Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Morgan Freeman

Story: A young girl is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.

Rated: PG

Bohemian Rhapsody

Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Joseph Mazzello, Mike Myers

Story: A chronicle of the years leading up to Queen's legendary appearance at the Live Aid (1985) concert.

Rated: PG-13

