At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Johnny Depp
Story: The second installment of the "Fantastic Beasts" series set in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World featuring the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Instant Family
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Moner, Gustavo Quiroz
Story: A couple find themselves in over their heads when they adopt three children.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Widows
Starring: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki
Story: Set in contemporary Chicago, amidst a time of turmoil, four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities, take fate into their own hands, and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
At Eternity's Gate
Starring: Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Oscar Isaac, Mads Mikkelsen
Story: A look at the life of painter Vincent van Gogh during the time he lived in Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise, France.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Grinch
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury, Kenan Thompson
Story: A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Girl in the Spider's Web
Starring: Claire Foy, Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant
Story: Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.
Rated: NR
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Overlord
Starring: Wyatt Russell, Mathilde Ollivier, Pilou Asbæk, John Magaro
Story: The story of two American soldiers behind enemy lines on D Day.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Front Runner
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Mark O'Brien
Story: American Senator Gary Hart's presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he's caught in a scandalous love affair.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Starring: Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Morgan Freeman
Story: A young girl is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Bohemian Rhapsody
Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Joseph Mazzello, Mike Myers
Story: A chronicle of the years leading up to Queen's legendary appearance at the Live Aid (1985) concert.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender