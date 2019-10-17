{{featured_button_text}}

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Teresa Mahoney, Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Fanning

Story: Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Zombieland: Double Tap

Starring: Zoey Deutch, Abigail Breslin, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson

Story: Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Jojo Rabbit

Starring: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi

Story: A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Lighthouse

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson, Valeriia Karaman

Story: The hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Starring: Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Melissa Benoist, Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Shannon Elizabeth

Story: Jay and Silent Bob return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Gemini Man

Starring: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong

Story: An over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger clone of himself.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Addams Family

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard

Story: An animated version of Charles Addams' series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

JEXI

Starring: Rose Byrne, Justin Hartley, Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp

Story: A comedy about what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Little Monsters

Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Josh Gad, Stephen Peacocke, Alexander England

Story: A washed-up musician teams up with a teacher and a kids show personality to protect young children from a sudden outbreak of zombies.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Dead Center

Starring: Shane Carruth, Poorna Jagannathan, Jeremy Childs, Bill Feehely

Story: A hospital psychiatrist's own sanity is pushed to the edge when a frightened amnesiac patient insists that he has died and brought something terrible back from the other side.

Rated: No rating available

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments