At the movies: What you're talking about
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Teresa Mahoney, Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Fanning
Story: Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.
Rated: PG
Zombieland: Double Tap
Starring: Zoey Deutch, Abigail Breslin, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson
Story: Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family.
Rated: R
Jojo Rabbit
Starring: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi
Story: A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
Rated: PG-13
The Lighthouse
Starring: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson, Valeriia Karaman
Story: The hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.
Rated: R
Jay & Silent Bob Reboot
Starring: Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Melissa Benoist, Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Shannon Elizabeth
Story: Jay and Silent Bob return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made.
Rated: R
Gemini Man
Starring: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong
Story: An over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger clone of himself.
Rated: PG-13
The Addams Family
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard
Story: An animated version of Charles Addams' series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family.
Rated: PG
JEXI
Starring: Rose Byrne, Justin Hartley, Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp
Story: A comedy about what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life.
Rated: R
Little Monsters
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Josh Gad, Stephen Peacocke, Alexander England
Story: A washed-up musician teams up with a teacher and a kids show personality to protect young children from a sudden outbreak of zombies.
Rated: R
The Dead Center
Starring: Shane Carruth, Poorna Jagannathan, Jeremy Childs, Bill Feehely
Story: A hospital psychiatrist's own sanity is pushed to the edge when a frightened amnesiac patient insists that he has died and brought something terrible back from the other side.
Rated: No rating available
