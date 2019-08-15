At the movies: What you're talking about
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Starring: Dove Cameron, Awkwafina, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader
Story: The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level.
Rated: PG
Good Boys
Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Molly Gordon, Lina Renna, Will Forte
Story: Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party.
Rated: R
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Starring: Nia Long, Sistine Rose Stallone, John Corbett, Brianne Tju
Story: Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they've entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves.
Rated: PG-13
Blinded By the Light
Starring: Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Aaron Phagura
Story: In 1987 during the austere days of Thatcher's Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen.
Rated: PG-13
Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Laurence Fishburne
Story: A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery.
Rated: PG-13
Awake
Starring: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Francesca Eastwood, William Forsythe, Malik Yoba
Story: A man wakes in a hospital bed with no recollection of who he is, and learns that he's wanted by the police for a committing a series of murders.
Rated: NR
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Starring: Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Dean Norris
Story: A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives.
Rated: PG-13
The Kitchen
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Domhnall Gleeson, Tiffany Haddish
Story: The wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison.
Rated: R
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Starring: Isabela Moner, Q'orianka Kilcher, Benicio Del Toro, Eva Longoria
Story: Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.
Rated: PG
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Starring: Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried, Milo Ventimiglia, Martin Donovan
Story: Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life.
Rated: PG
