At the movies: What you're talking about
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke
Story: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.
Rated: R
The Boy II
Starring: Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman
Story: After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms.
Rated: No rating available
Skin
Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, Daniel Henshall, Bill Camp
Story: A destitute young man, raised by racist skinheads and notorious among white supremacists, turns his back on hatred and violence to transform his life, with the help of a black activist and the woman he loves.
Rated: R
The Lion King
Starring: Keegan-Michael Key, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Story: After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.
Rated: PG
Into the Ashes
Starring: Luke Grimes, Frank Grillo, Marguerite Moreau, James Badge Dale
Story: With an honest job and a loving wife, Nick Brenner believed he had safely escaped his violent, criminal history. But his old crew hasn't forgotten about him or the money he stole, and when they take what Nick now values the most - his wife - he has nothing left to lose.
Rated: N/A
Rosie
Starring: Sarah Greene, Moe Dunford, Ellie O'Halloran, Ruby Dunne
Story: ROSIE tells the story of a mother trying to protect her family after their landlord sells their rented home and they become homeless.
Rated: N/A
Stuber
Starring: Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Betty Gilpin, Natalie Morales
Story: A detective recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure.
Rated: R
Crawl
Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, Anson Boon
Story: A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a Category 5 hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators.
Rated: R
The Farewell
Starring: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Gil Perez-Abraham
Story: A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies.
Rated: PG
The Art of Self-Defense
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola, Imogen Poots, Steve Terada
Story: A man is attacked at random on the street. He enlists at a local dojo, led by a charismatic and mysterious sensei, in an effort to learn how to defend himself.
Rated: R
