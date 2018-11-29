At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
If Beale Street Could Talk
Starring: KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Colman Domingo
Story: A woman in Harlem desperately scrambles to prove her fiancé innocent of a crime while carrying their first child.
Rated: R
Anna and the Apocalypse
Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux
Story: A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven - at Christmas - forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.
Rated: R
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Starring: Stana Katic, Shay Mitchell, Kirby Johnson, Grey Damon
Story: When a cop who is just out of rehab takes the graveyard shift in a city hospital morgue, she faces a series of bizarre, violent events caused by an evil entity in one of the corpses.
Rated: R
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Starring: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson
Story: Six years after the events of "Wreck-It Ralph", Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure.
Rated: PG
Creed 2
Starring: Dolph Lundgren, Tessa Thompson, Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan
Story: Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, light heavyweight contender Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago.
Rated: PG-13
Robin Hood
Starring: Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson
Story: A war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.
Rated: PG-13
The Favourite
Starring: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult
Story: In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne (Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Weisz) governs the country in her stead. When a new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
Rated: R
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Johnny Depp
Story: The second installment of the "Fantastic Beasts" series set in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World featuring the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander.
Rated: PG-13
Instant Family
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Moner, Gustavo Quiroz
Story: A couple find themselves in over their heads when they adopt three children.
Rated: PG-13
Widows
Starring: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki
Story: Set in contemporary Chicago, amidst a time of turmoil, four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities, take fate into their own hands, and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.
Rated: R
