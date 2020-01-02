At the movies: What you're talking about
The Grudge
Starring: Betty Gilpin, Andrea Riseborough, William Sadler, John Cho
Story: A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.
Rated: R
1917
Starring: Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Colin Firth
Story: Two young British privates during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier's brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.
Rated: R
Little Women
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh
Story: Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Rated: PG
Spies in Disguise
Starring: Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Holland, Will Smith
Story: When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.
Rated: PG
Just Mercy
Starring: Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, Tim Blake Nelson
Story: Just Mercy shadows world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson as he recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free.
Rated: PG-13
Clemency
Starring: LaMonica Garrett, Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Wendell Pierce
Story: Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill.
Rated: R
The Song of Names
Starring: Clive Owen, Tim Roth, Catherine McCormack, Jonah Hauer-King
Story: Tim Roth and Clive Owen star in an emotional detective story spread over two continents and a half century. Beneath the film's stunning and pulsing musical revelations burn the horror of a war and the lost souls extinguished from history.
Rated: PG-13
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Starring: Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher
Story: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.
Rated: PG-13
Cats
Starring: Idris Elba, Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen
Story: A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.
Rated: PG
Bombshell
Starring: Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Alice Eve, Nicole Kidman
Story: A group of women decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.
Rated: R
