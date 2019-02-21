Try 1 month for 99¢

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Starring: Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, F. Murray Abraham, Cate Blanchett

Story: When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn't the only Night Fury, he must seek "The Hidden World", a secret Dragon Utopia before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Total Dhamaal

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey

Story: Plot unknown. The third installment of the Dhamaal film series. The greatest adventure ever!

Rated: Rating not available

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Run the Race

Starring: Mykelti Williamson, Frances Fisher, Kristoffer Polaha, Tanner Stine

Story: Against the backdrop of high school football and track, two brothers in a small Southern town face escalating problems with two different world views, straining - but ultimately strengthening - the bonds of brotherhood.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Happy Death Day 2U

Starring: Jessica Rothe, Ruby Modine, Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma

Story: Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Alita: Battle Angel

Starring: Eiza González, Rosa Salazar, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly

Story: An action-packed story of one young woman's journey to discover the truth of who she is and her fight to change the world.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Fighting with My Family

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Saraya-Jade Bevis

Story: A former wrestler and his family make a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Isn't It Romantic

Starring: Priyanka Chopra, Tom Ellis, Liam Hemsworth, Betty Gilpin

Story: A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Donnybrook

Starring: Margaret Qualley, Frank Grillo, Jamie Bell, James Badge Dale

Story: Two men prepare to compete in a legendary bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Starring: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish

Story: It's been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

What Men Want

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Max Greenfield, Kellan Lutz

Story: A woman is boxed out by the male sports agents in her profession, but gains an unexpected edge over them when she develops the ability to hear men's thoughts.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

