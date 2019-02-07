Try 1 month for 99¢

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Starring: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish

Story: It's been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

What Men Want

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Max Greenfield, Kellan Lutz

Story: A woman is boxed out by the male sports agents in her profession, but gains an unexpected edge over them when she develops the ability to hear men's thoughts.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Cold Pursuit

Starring: Emmy Rossum, Liam Neeson, Julia Jones, Laura Dern

Story: A snowplow driver seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son. Based on the 2014 Norwegian film 'In Order of Disappearance'.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Prodigy

Starring: Taylor Schilling, Brittany Allen, Colm Feore, Peter Mooney

Story: A mother concerned about her young son's disturbing behavior thinks something supernatural may be affecting him.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Under the Eiffel Tower

Starring: Matt Walsh, Judith Godrèche, Reid Scott, Michaela Watkins

Story: Stuart is a having a mid-life crisis. Desperate for something more in life, he tags along on his best friend's family vacation to Paris - then proposes to his friend's 24-year-old daughter, Rosalind, while standing under the Eiffel Tower.

Rated: NR

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Miss Bala

Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Mackie, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matt Lauria

Story: Gloria finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime. Surviving will require all of her cunning, inventiveness, and strength. Based on the Spanish-language film.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Arctic

Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Maria Thelma Smáradóttir

Story: A man stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his makeshift camp or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown in hopes of making it out alive.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Serenity

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Jason Clarke

Story: The mysterious past of a fishing boat captain comes back to haunt him, when his ex-wife tracks him down with a desperate plea for help, ensnaring his life in a new reality that may not be all that it seems.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Kid Who Would Be King

Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Taylor, Patrick Stewart, Rhianna Dorris

Story: A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Final Wish

Starring: Lin Shaye, Michael Welch, Melissa Bolona, Spencer Locke

Story: After the death of his father, Aaron returns home to help his grief-stricken mother and to confront his past. Going through his dad's belongings, he comes across a mysterious item that is more than it seems.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments