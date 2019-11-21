At the movies
0 comments

At the movies

{{featured_button_text}}

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Frozen II

Starring: Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, Jason Ritter

Story: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Starring: Tom Hanks, Christine Lahti, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson

Story: Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

Rated: No rating available

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

21 Bridges

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch

Story: An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Dark Waters

Starring: Anne Hathaway, William Jackson Harper, Tim Robbins, Mark Ruffalo

Story: A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Charlie's Angels

Starring: Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Sam Claflin

Story: When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Ford v Ferrari

Starring: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal

Story: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Good Liar

Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

Story: Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Waves

Starring: Taylor Russell, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Alexa Demie, Bill Wise

Story: Traces the journey of a suburban African-American family - led by a well-intentioned but domineering father - as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Doctor Sleep

Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Ewan McGregor, Carel Struycken, Jacob Tremblay

Story: Years following the events of "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Last Christmas

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh

Story: Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News