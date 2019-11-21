At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Frozen II
Starring: Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, Jason Ritter
Story: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Starring: Tom Hanks, Christine Lahti, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson
Story: Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.
Rated: No rating available
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
21 Bridges
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch
Story: An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Dark Waters
Starring: Anne Hathaway, William Jackson Harper, Tim Robbins, Mark Ruffalo
Story: A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Charlie's Angels
Starring: Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Sam Claflin
Story: When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.
You have free articles remaining.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Ford v Ferrari
Starring: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal
Story: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Good Liar
Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson
Story: Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Waves
Starring: Taylor Russell, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Alexa Demie, Bill Wise
Story: Traces the journey of a suburban African-American family - led by a well-intentioned but domineering father - as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Doctor Sleep
Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Ewan McGregor, Carel Struycken, Jacob Tremblay
Story: Years following the events of "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Last Christmas
Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh
Story: Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender