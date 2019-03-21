At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Us
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss, Anna Diop, Winston Duke
Story: A family's serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgängers begins to terrorize them.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Hotel Mumbai
Starring: Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher
Story: The true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai. Hotel staff risk their lives to keep everyone safe as people make unthinkable sacrifices to protect themselves and their families.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Wonder Park
Starring: Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Kenan Thompson
Story: Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Five Feet Apart
Starring: Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Claire Forlani, Moises Arias
Story: A pair of teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Mustang
Starring: Connie Britton, Josh Stewart, Matthias Schoenaerts, Bruce Dern
Story: MUSTANG tells the story of Roman Coleman, a violent convict, who is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program involving the training of wild mustangs.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Aftermath
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Keira Knightley, Jason Clarke, Martin Compston
Story: Post World War II, a British colonel and his wife are assigned to live in Hamburg during the post-war reconstruction, but tensions arise with the German who previously owned the house.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Captive State
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Machine Gun Kelly, KiKi Layne, John Goodman
Story: Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict - the collaborators and dissidents.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Hummingbird Project
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek, Michael Mando
Story: A pair of high-frequency traders go up against their old boss in an effort to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Finding Steve McQueen
Starring: Travis Fimmel, Rachael Taylor, William Fichtner, Forest Whitaker
Story: In 1972, a gang of close-knit thieves from Youngstown, Ohio attempt to steal $30 million in illegal contributions and blackmail money from President Richard Nixon's secret fund.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Captain Marvel
Starring: Brie Larson, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Samuel L. Jackson
Story: Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender