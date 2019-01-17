At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Glass
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor-Joy, James McAvoy, Bruce Willis
Story: Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has twenty-four personalities.
Rated: PG-13
Arctic Justice
Starring: James Franco, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Anjelica Huston
Story: Swifty the Arctic fox works in the mail room of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service but dreams of one day becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic's star husky couriers). To prove himself worthy of the Top Dog role, Swifty secretly commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a package to a mysterious location
Rated: PG
The Upside
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Julianna Margulies
Story: A comedic look at the relationship between a wealthy man with quadriplegia and an unemployed man with a criminal record who's hired to help him.
Rated: PG-13
A Dog's Way Home
Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Ashley Judd, Alexandra Shipp, Jonah Hauer-King
Story: A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner.
Rated: PG
Replicas
Starring: Alice Eve, Keanu Reeves, Emily Alyn Lind, Emjay Anthony
Story: A scientist becomes obsessed with bringing back his family members who died in a traffic accident.
Rated: PG-13
Escape Room
Starring: Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Logan Miller
Story: Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control, and must use their wits to survive.
Rated: PG-13
Great Great Great
Starring: Sarah Kolasky, Dan Beirne, Richard Clarkin, Meredith Cheesbrough
Story: A young couple's decision to get engaged threatens to break them apart.
Rated: NR
Holmes & Watson
Starring: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Ralph Fiennes, Lauren Lapkus
Story: A humorous take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson.
Rated: PG-13
Vice
Starring: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell
Story: The story of Dick Cheney (Christian Bale), an unassuming bureaucratic Washington insider, who quietly wielded immense power as Vice President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.
Rated: R
Destroyer
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan
Story: A police detective reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to make peace.
Rated: R
