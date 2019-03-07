At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Captain Marvel
Starring: Brie Larson, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Samuel L. Jackson
Story: Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Gloria Bell
Starring: Julianne Moore, Sean Astin, Michael Cera, Alanna Ubach
Story: A free-spirited woman in her 50s seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Sex Trip
Starring: Jade Ramsey, Louis Mandylor, Marc Crumpton, Charlotte Ellen Price
Story: After a shallow womanizer refuses a mysterious homeless woman's request for a kiss, he wakes up the next morning to discover he's been changed into a woman.
Rated: No rating available
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Kid
Starring: Chris Pratt, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan
Story: The story of a young boy who witnesses Billy the Kid's encounter with Sheriff Pat Garrett.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
A Madea Family Funeral
Starring: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Mike Tyson
Story: A joyous family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia, where they find themselves unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Greta
Starring: Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz, Maika Monroe, Jane Perry
Story: A young woman befriends a lonely widow who's harboring a dark and deadly agenda towards her.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Saint Judy
Starring: Michelle Monaghan, Leem Lubany, Common, Alfred Molina
Story: The true story of immigration attorney Judy Wood, and how she single-handedly changed the U.S. law of asylum to save women's lives.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Stray
Starring: Karen Fukuhara, Christine Woods, Miyavi, Ross Partridge
Story: An orphaned teenager forms an unlikely friendship with a detective. Together they investigate her mother's murder, and uncover the supernatural force that proves to be a threat to her family.
Rated: No rating available
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Starring: Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, F. Murray Abraham, Cate Blanchett
Story: When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn't the only Night Fury, he must seek "The Hidden World", a secret Dragon Utopia before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Total Dhamaal
Starring: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey
Story: Plot unknown. The third installment of the Dhamaal film series. The greatest adventure ever!
Rated: Rating not available
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender