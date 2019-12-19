At the movies: What you're talking about
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Starring: Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher
Story: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.
Rated: PG-13
Cats
Starring: Idris Elba, Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen
Story: A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.
Rated: PG
Bombshell
Starring: Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Alice Eve, Nicole Kidman
Story: A group of women decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.
Rated: R
Jumanji: The Next Level
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
Story: In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game.
Rated: PG-13
Black Christmas
Starring: Imogen Poots, Cary Elwes, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O'Grady
Story: A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. That is until the young sorority pledges discover that the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy.
Rated: PG-13
Richard Jewell
Starring: Olivia Wilde, Sam Rockwell, Paul Walter Hauser, Jon Hamm
Story: American security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist.
Rated: R
Uncut Gems
Starring: Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd
Story: A charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.
Rated: R
A Hidden Life
Starring: Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Nyqvist, Bruno Ganz, Jürgen Prochnow
Story: The Austrian Blessed Franz Jägerstätter, a conscientious objector, refuses to fight for the Nazis in World War II.
Rated: PG-13
Seberg
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Kristen Stewart, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn
Story: Inspired by real events in the life of French New Wave icon Jean Seberg, who in the late 1960s was targeted by Hoover's FBI, because of her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.
Rated: R
Brahams: The Boy II
Starring: Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson, Anjali Jay
Story: After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms.
Rated: PG-13
