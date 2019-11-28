At the movies
At the movies

At the movies: What you're talking about

Here are this week's movies:

Knives Out

Starring: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis

Story: A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

Rated: PG-13

Rated: PG-13

Queen & Slim

Starring: Chloë Sevigny, Daniel Kaluuya, Indya Moore, Jodie Turner-Smith

Story: A couple's first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over.

Rated: R

Rated: R

Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary

Starring: Greg Berlanti, Mark Johnson

Story: Filmmakers and stars discuss the filming and social effects of Galaxy Quest, a comedic take-off on the Star Trek franchise with brilliant commentary not only on the Star Trek series but on the real-life actors themselves.

Rated: No rating available.

Rated: No rating available.

Almost Home

Starring: David Alan Basche, Kevin Breznahan, Max Burkholder, Javier Chavarin

Story: A group of homeless teenagers in Los Angeles struggle to find themselves.

Rated: No rating available.

Rated: No rating available.

Frozen II

Starring: Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, Jason Ritter

Story: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.

Rated: PG

Rated: PG

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Starring: Tom Hanks, Christine Lahti, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson

Story: Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

Rated: No rating available

Rated: No rating available

21 Bridges

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch

Story: An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

Rated: R

Rated: R

Dark Waters

Starring: Anne Hathaway, William Jackson Harper, Tim Robbins, Mark Ruffalo

Story: A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution.

Rated: PG-13

Rated: PG-13

Charlie's Angels

Starring: Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Sam Claflin

Story: When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

Rated: PG-13

Rated: PG-13

Ford v Ferrari

Starring: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal

Story: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Rated: PG-13

Rated: PG-13

