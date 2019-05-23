At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Aladdin
Starring: Naomi Scott, Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Billy Magnussen
Story: A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.
Rated: PG
Booksmart
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein
Story: On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.
Rated: R
Brightburn
Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Jackson A. Dunn, David Denman, Jennifer Holland
Story: What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister?
Rated: R
The Tomorrow Man
Starring: John Lithgow, Blythe Danner, Derek Cecil, Katie Aselton
Story: Ed Hemsler spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come. Ronnie Meisner spends her life shopping for things she may never use. In a small. These two people will try to find love.
Rated: PG-13
Funny Story
Starring: Matthew Glave, Emily Bett Rickards, Jana Winternitz, Nikki Limo
Story: A tragic comedy about a well-intentioned father who inadvertently wreaks havoc on the life of his estranged daughter.
Rated: No rating currently available
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Asia Kate Dillon, Jerome Flynn, Ian McShane
Story: Super-assassin John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head - he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.
Rated: R
The Sun Is Also a Star
Starring: Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Faith Logan, Gbenga Akinnagbe
Story: A teenager finds love at a difficult time in her family's life.
Rated: PG-13
A Dog's Journey
Starring: Dennis Quaid, Abby Ryder Fortson, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott
Story: A dog finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he meets.
Rated: PG
The Souvenir
Starring: Neil Young, Tosin Cole, Jack McMullen, Tilda Swinton
Story: A young film student in the early 80s becomes romantically involved with a complicated and untrustworthy man.
Rated: R
Trial by Fire
Starring: Laura Dern, Jack O'Connell, Emily Meade, Jade Pettyjohn
Story: The tragic and controversial story of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was executed in Texas for killing his three children after scientific evidence and expert testimony that bolstered his claims of innocence were suppressed.
Rated: R
