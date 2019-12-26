At the movies: What you're talking about

1917

Starring: Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Colin Firth

Story: Two young British privates during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier's brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Little Women

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh

Story: Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Spies in Disguise