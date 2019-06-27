At the movies: What you're talking about
Annabelle Comes Home
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Mckenna Grace, Patrick Wilson, Madison Iseman
Story: Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing.
Rated: R
Yesterday
Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino, Ellise Chappell
Story: A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.
Rated: PG-13
The Last Whistle
Starring: Brad Leland, Jim O'Heir, Deanne Lauvin, Les Miles
Story: When the all-star player of the local high school football team collapses during practice, all eyes turn to the storied head coach. Instead of mollifying the situation, the coach tries to maintain the team's winning streak. The town turns against him, leading to a lawsuit from the player's mother.
Rated: PG
Toy Story 4
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, Tom Hanks, Jordan Peele
Story: When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.
Rated: G
Child's Play
Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill, Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Bateman
Story: A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.
Rated: R
Anna
Starring: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy
Story: Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared government assassins.
Rated: R
Wild Rose
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Matt Costello, Jane Patterson, Lesley Hart
Story: A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star.
Rated: R
Men in Black: International
Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson
Story: The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.
Rated: PG-13
Shaft
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Avan Jogia, Regina Hall
Story: John Shaft Jr., a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his family's help to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death.
Rated: R
The Dead Don't Die
Starring: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Alyssa Maria App, Carl Arcilesi
Story: The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves.
Rated: R
