At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Charlie's Angels

Starring: Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Sam Claflin

Story: When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

Rated: PG-13

Ford v Ferrari

Starring: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal

Story: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Rated: PG-13

The Good Liar

Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

Story: Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.

Rated: R

Waves

Starring: Taylor Russell, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Alexa Demie, Bill Wise

Story: Traces the journey of a suburban African-American family - led by a well-intentioned but domineering father - as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.

Rated: R

Doctor Sleep

Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Ewan McGregor, Carel Struycken, Jacob Tremblay

Story: Years following the events of "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.

Rated: R

Last Christmas

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh

Story: Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.

Rated: PG-13

Midway

Starring: Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Dennis Quaid

Story: The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.

Rated: PG-13

Honey Boy

Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, Byron Bowers

Story: A young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health.

Rated: R

Playing With Fire

Starring: Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianna Hildebrand, John Cena

Story: A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids.

Rated: PG

Terminator: Dark Fate

Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Story: Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future.

Rated: R

