At the movies

Charlie's Angels
Starring: Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Sam Claflin
Story: When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.
Rated: PG-13
Ford v Ferrari
Starring: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal
Story: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.
Rated: PG-13
The Good Liar
Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson
Story: Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.
Rated: R
Waves
Starring: Taylor Russell, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Alexa Demie, Bill Wise
Story: Traces the journey of a suburban African-American family - led by a well-intentioned but domineering father - as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.
Rated: R
Doctor Sleep
Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Ewan McGregor, Carel Struycken, Jacob Tremblay
Story: Years following the events of "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.
Rated: R
Last Christmas
Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh
Story: Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.
Rated: PG-13
Midway
Starring: Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Dennis Quaid
Story: The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.
Rated: PG-13
Honey Boy
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, Byron Bowers
Story: A young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health.
Rated: R
Playing With Fire
Starring: Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianna Hildebrand, John Cena
Story: A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids.
Rated: PG
Terminator: Dark Fate
Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Arnold Schwarzenegger
Story: Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future.
Rated: R
