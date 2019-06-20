At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Toy Story 4
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, Tom Hanks, Jordan Peele
Story: When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.
Rated: G
Child's Play
Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill, Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Bateman
Story: A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.
Rated: R
Anna
Starring: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy
Story: Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared government assassins.
Rated: R
Wild Rose
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Matt Costello, Jane Patterson, Lesley Hart
Story: A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star.
Rated: R
Men in Black: International
Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson
Story: The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.
Rated: PG-13
Shaft
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Avan Jogia, Regina Hall
Story: John Shaft Jr., a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his family's help to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death.
Rated: R
The Dead Don't Die
Starring: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Alyssa Maria App, Carl Arcilesi
Story: The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves.
Rated: R
American Woman
Starring: Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, Sienna Miller, Amy Madigan
Story: A woman raises her young grandson after her daughter goes missing.
Rated: R
Being Frank
Starring: Jim Gaffigan, Samantha Mathis, Danielle Campbell, Anna Gunn, Logan Miller
Story: A normal father's family life is turned upside down when his son discovers he has another family.
Rated: No rating available.
Hampstead
Starring: Diane Keaton, Hugh Skinner, Brendan Gleeson, James Norton
Story: An American widow finds unexpected love with a man living wild on Hampstead Heath when they take on the developers who want to destroy his home.
Rated: PG-13
