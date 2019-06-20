{{featured_button_text}}

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Toy Story 4

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, Tom Hanks, Jordan Peele

Story: When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.

Rated: G

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Child's Play

Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill, Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Bateman

Story: A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Anna

Starring: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy

Story: Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared government assassins.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Wild Rose

Starring: Jessie Buckley, Matt Costello, Jane Patterson, Lesley Hart

Story: A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Men in Black: International

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson

Story: The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Shaft

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Avan Jogia, Regina Hall

Story: John Shaft Jr., a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his family's help to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Dead Don't Die

Starring: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Alyssa Maria App, Carl Arcilesi

Story: The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

American Woman

Starring: Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, Sienna Miller, Amy Madigan

Story: A woman raises her young grandson after her daughter goes missing.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Being Frank

Starring: Jim Gaffigan, Samantha Mathis, Danielle Campbell, Anna Gunn, Logan Miller

Story: A normal father's family life is turned upside down when his son discovers he has another family.

Rated: No rating available.

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Hampstead

Starring: Diane Keaton, Hugh Skinner, Brendan Gleeson, James Norton

Story: An American widow finds unexpected love with a man living wild on Hampstead Heath when they take on the developers who want to destroy his home.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments