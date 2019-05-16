{{featured_button_text}}

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Asia Kate Dillon, Jerome Flynn, Ian McShane

Story: Super-assassin John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head - he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.

Rated: R

The Sun Is Also a Star

Starring: Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Faith Logan, Gbenga Akinnagbe

Story: A teenager finds love at a difficult time in her family's life.

Rated: PG-13

A Dog's Journey

Starring: Dennis Quaid, Abby Ryder Fortson, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott

Story: A dog finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he meets.

Rated: PG

The Souvenir

Starring: Neil Young, Tosin Cole, Jack McMullen, Tilda Swinton

Story: A young film student in the early 80s becomes romantically involved with a complicated and untrustworthy man.

Rated: R

Trial by Fire

Starring: Laura Dern, Jack O'Connell, Emily Meade, Jade Pettyjohn

Story: The tragic and controversial story of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was executed in Texas for killing his three children after scientific evidence and expert testimony that bolstered his claims of innocence were suppressed.

Rated: R

All Creatures Here Below

Starring: Karen Gillan, Jennifer Morrison, David Dastmalchian, David Koechner

Story: A desperate young couple on the run seek refuge in Kansas City.

Rated: No rating available.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy

Story: In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective.

Rated: PG

The Hustle

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Tim Blake Nelson, Alex Sharp

Story: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.

Rated: PG-13

All Is True

Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Lolita Chakrabarti, Jack Colgrave Hirst, Doug Colling

Story: A look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare.

Rated: PG-13

Poms

Starring: Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver, Charlie Tahan

Story: POMS is a comedy about a group of women who form a cheer leading squad at their retirement community, proving that you're never too old to 'bring it!'

Rated: PG-13

