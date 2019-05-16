At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Asia Kate Dillon, Jerome Flynn, Ian McShane
Story: Super-assassin John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head - he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.
Rated: R
The Sun Is Also a Star
Starring: Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Faith Logan, Gbenga Akinnagbe
Story: A teenager finds love at a difficult time in her family's life.
Rated: PG-13
A Dog's Journey
Starring: Dennis Quaid, Abby Ryder Fortson, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott
Story: A dog finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he meets.
Rated: PG
The Souvenir
Starring: Neil Young, Tosin Cole, Jack McMullen, Tilda Swinton
Story: A young film student in the early 80s becomes romantically involved with a complicated and untrustworthy man.
Rated: R
Trial by Fire
Starring: Laura Dern, Jack O'Connell, Emily Meade, Jade Pettyjohn
Story: The tragic and controversial story of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was executed in Texas for killing his three children after scientific evidence and expert testimony that bolstered his claims of innocence were suppressed.
Rated: R
All Creatures Here Below
Starring: Karen Gillan, Jennifer Morrison, David Dastmalchian, David Koechner
Story: A desperate young couple on the run seek refuge in Kansas City.
Rated: No rating available.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy
Story: In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective.
Rated: PG
The Hustle
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Tim Blake Nelson, Alex Sharp
Story: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.
Rated: PG-13
All Is True
Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Lolita Chakrabarti, Jack Colgrave Hirst, Doug Colling
Story: A look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare.
Rated: PG-13
Poms
Starring: Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver, Charlie Tahan
Story: POMS is a comedy about a group of women who form a cheer leading squad at their retirement community, proving that you're never too old to 'bring it!'
Rated: PG-13
