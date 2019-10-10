At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Gemini Man
Starring: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong
Story: An over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger clone of himself.
Rated: PG-13
The Addams Family
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard
Story: An animated version of Charles Addams' series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family.
Rated: PG
JEXI
Starring: Rose Byrne, Justin Hartley, Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp
Story: A comedy about what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life.
Rated: R
Little Monsters
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Josh Gad, Stephen Peacocke, Alexander England
Story: A washed-up musician teams up with a teacher and a kids show personality to protect young children from a sudden outbreak of zombies.
Rated: R
The Dead Center
Starring: Shane Carruth, Poorna Jagannathan, Jeremy Childs, Bill Feehely
Story: A hospital psychiatrist's own sanity is pushed to the edge when a frightened amnesiac patient insists that he has died and brought something terrible back from the other side.
Rated: No rating available
Joker
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Jolie Chan
Story: An original standalone origin story of the iconic villain not seen before on the big screen, it's a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, and a broader cautionary tale.
Rated: R
Lucy in the Sky
Starring: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens
Story: Astronaut Lucy Cola returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space, and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small.
Rated: R
Wrinkles the Clown
Story: In Florida, parents can hire Wrinkles the Clown to scare their misbehaving children.
Rated: No rating available
Abominable
Starring: Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Joseph Izzo
Story: A magical Yeti must return to his family.
Rated: PG
Judy
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell, Finn Wittrock
Story: Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.
Rated: PG-13
