Gemini Man

Starring: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong

Story: An over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger clone of himself.

Rated: PG-13

The Addams Family

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard

Story: An animated version of Charles Addams' series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family.

Rated: PG

JEXI

Starring: Rose Byrne, Justin Hartley, Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp

Story: A comedy about what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life.

Rated: R

Little Monsters

Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Josh Gad, Stephen Peacocke, Alexander England

Story: A washed-up musician teams up with a teacher and a kids show personality to protect young children from a sudden outbreak of zombies.

Rated: R

The Dead Center

Starring: Shane Carruth, Poorna Jagannathan, Jeremy Childs, Bill Feehely

Story: A hospital psychiatrist's own sanity is pushed to the edge when a frightened amnesiac patient insists that he has died and brought something terrible back from the other side.

Rated: No rating available

Joker

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Jolie Chan

Story: An original standalone origin story of the iconic villain not seen before on the big screen, it's a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, and a broader cautionary tale.

Rated: R

Lucy in the Sky

Starring: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens

Story: Astronaut Lucy Cola returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space, and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small.

Rated: R

Wrinkles the Clown

Story: In Florida, parents can hire Wrinkles the Clown to scare their misbehaving children.

Rated: No rating available

Abominable

Starring: Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Joseph Izzo

Story: A magical Yeti must return to his family.

Rated: PG

Judy

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell, Finn Wittrock

Story: Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.

Rated: PG-13

