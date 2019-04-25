At the movies: What you're talking about
Avengers: Endgame
Starring: Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd
Story: After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe.
Rated: PG-13
The White Crow
Starring: Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes, Louis Hofmann, Adèle Exarchopoulos
Story: The story of Rudolf Nureyev's defection to the West.
Rated: R
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Starring: Alice Guy, Richard Abel, Marc Abraham, Stephanie Allain
Story: Pamela B. Green's energetic film about pioneer filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché is both a tribute and a detective story, tracing the circumstances by which this extraordinary artist faded from memory and the path toward her reclamation.
Rated: No rating available
The Curse of La Llorna
Starring: Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Marisol Ramirez, Patricia Velasquez
Story: Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.
Rated: R
Penguins
Starring: Ed Helms
Story: The story of Steve, an Adélie penguin, on a quest to find a life partner and start a family. When Steve meets with Wuzzo the emperor penguin they become friends. But nothing comes easy in the icy Antarctic.
Rated: G
Breakthrough
Starring: Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Josh Lucas, Marcel Ruiz
Story: When her 14-year-old son drowns in a lake, a faithful mother prays for him to come back from the brink of death and be healed.
Rated: PG
Under the Silver Lake
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough, Topher Grace, Callie Hernandez
Story: Sam, intelligent but without purpose, finds a mysterious woman swimming in his apartment's pool one night. The next morning, she disappears. Sam sets off across LA to find her, and along the way he uncovers a conspiracy far more bizarre.
Rated: R
Hellboy
Starring: David Harbour, Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, Penelope Mitchell
Story: Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.
Rated: R
Missing Link
Starring: Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson
Story: Mr. Link recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, this trio of explorers travel the world to help their new friend.
Rated: PG
After
Starring: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Selma Blair, Josephine Langford, Jennifer Beals
Story: A young woman falls for a guy with a dark secret and the two embark on a rocky relationship. Based on the novel by Anna Todd.
Rated: No rating available
