At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy
Story: In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Hustle
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Tim Blake Nelson, Alex Sharp
Story: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
All Is True
Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Lolita Chakrabarti, Jack Colgrave Hirst, Doug Colling
Story: A look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Poms
Starring: Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver, Charlie Tahan
Story: POMS is a comedy about a group of women who form a cheer leading squad at their retirement community, proving that you're never too old to 'bring it!'
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Tolkien
Starring: Lily Collins, Nicholas Hoult, Laura Donnelly, Patrick Gibson
Story: Tolkien explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Charlie Says
Starring: Hannah Murray, Suki Waterhouse, Grace Van Dien, Marianne Rendón
Story: The tragic tale of an all-American girl who was transformed into a cold-blooded killer in the summer of 1969.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Long Shot
Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, June Diane Raphael, O'Shea Jackson Jr.
Story: When Fred Flarsky reunites with his first crush, one of the most influential women in the world, Charlotte Field, he charms her. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter and sparks fly.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
UglyDolls
Starring: Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton
Story: An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Intruder
Starring: Meagan Good, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Joseph Sikora
Story: A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land only to find out that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
El Chicano
Starring: Logan Arevalo, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Tom Carey, David Castañeda
Story: A pair of twin brothers from East L.A. choose to live their lives differently and end up on opposite sides of the law.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender