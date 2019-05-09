{{featured_button_text}}

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy

Story: In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Hustle

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Tim Blake Nelson, Alex Sharp

Story: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

All Is True

Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Lolita Chakrabarti, Jack Colgrave Hirst, Doug Colling

Story: A look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Poms

Starring: Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver, Charlie Tahan

Story: POMS is a comedy about a group of women who form a cheer leading squad at their retirement community, proving that you're never too old to 'bring it!'

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Tolkien

Starring: Lily Collins, Nicholas Hoult, Laura Donnelly, Patrick Gibson

Story: Tolkien explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Charlie Says

Starring: Hannah Murray, Suki Waterhouse, Grace Van Dien, Marianne Rendón

Story: The tragic tale of an all-American girl who was transformed into a cold-blooded killer in the summer of 1969.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Long Shot

Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, June Diane Raphael, O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Story: When Fred Flarsky reunites with his first crush, one of the most influential women in the world, Charlotte Field, he charms her. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter and sparks fly.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

UglyDolls

Starring: Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton

Story: An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.

Rated: PG

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

The Intruder

Starring: Meagan Good, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Joseph Sikora

Story: A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land only to find out that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.

Rated: PG-13

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

El Chicano

Starring: Logan Arevalo, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Tom Carey, David Castañeda

Story: A pair of twin brothers from East L.A. choose to live their lives differently and end up on opposite sides of the law.

Rated: R

Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments