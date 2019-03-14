At the movies: What you're talking about
Wonder Park
Starring: Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Kenan Thompson
Story: Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.
Rated: PG
Five Feet Apart
Starring: Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Claire Forlani, Moises Arias
Story: A pair of teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love.
Rated: PG-13
The Mustang
Starring: Connie Britton, Josh Stewart, Matthias Schoenaerts, Bruce Dern
Story: MUSTANG tells the story of Roman Coleman, a violent convict, who is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program involving the training of wild mustangs.
Rated: R
The Aftermath
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Keira Knightley, Jason Clarke, Martin Compston
Story: Post World War II, a British colonel and his wife are assigned to live in Hamburg during the post-war reconstruction, but tensions arise with the German who previously owned the house.
Rated: R
Captive State
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Machine Gun Kelly, KiKi Layne, John Goodman
Story: Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict - the collaborators and dissidents.
Rated: PG-13
The Hummingbird Project
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek, Michael Mando
Story: A pair of high-frequency traders go up against their old boss in an effort to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal.
Rated: R
Finding Steve McQueen
Starring: Travis Fimmel, Rachael Taylor, William Fichtner, Forest Whitaker
Story: In 1972, a gang of close-knit thieves from Youngstown, Ohio attempt to steal $30 million in illegal contributions and blackmail money from President Richard Nixon's secret fund.
Rated: R
Captain Marvel
Starring: Brie Larson, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Samuel L. Jackson
Story: Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.
Rated: PG-13
Gloria Bell
Starring: Julianne Moore, Sean Astin, Michael Cera, Alanna Ubach
Story: A free-spirited woman in her 50s seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs.
Rated: R
The Sex Trip
Starring: Jade Ramsey, Louis Mandylor, Marc Crumpton, Charlotte Ellen Price
Story: After a shallow womanizer refuses a mysterious homeless woman's request for a kiss, he wakes up the next morning to discover he's been changed into a woman.
Rated: No rating available
