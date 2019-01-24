Try 1 month for 99¢

Serenity

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Jason Clarke

Story: The mysterious past of a fishing boat captain comes back to haunt him, when his ex-wife tracks him down with a desperate plea for help, ensnaring his life in a new reality that may not be all that it seems.

Rated: R

The Kid Who Would Be King

Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Taylor, Patrick Stewart, Rhianna Dorris

Story: A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.

Rated: PG

The Final Wish

Starring: Lin Shaye, Michael Welch, Melissa Bolona, Spencer Locke

Story: After the death of his father, Aaron returns home to help his grief-stricken mother and to confront his past. Going through his dad's belongings, he comes across a mysterious item that is more than it seems.

Rated: R

Glass

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor-Joy, James McAvoy, Bruce Willis

Story: Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has twenty-four personalities.

Rated: PG-13

Arctic Justice

Starring: James Franco, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Anjelica Huston

Story: Swifty the Arctic fox works in the mail room of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service but dreams of one day becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic's star husky couriers). To prove himself worthy of the Top Dog role, Swifty secretly commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a package to a mysterious location

Rated: PG

The Upside

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Julianna Margulies

Story: A comedic look at the relationship between a wealthy man with quadriplegia and an unemployed man with a criminal record who's hired to help him.

Rated: PG-13

A Dog's Way Home

Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Ashley Judd, Alexandra Shipp, Jonah Hauer-King

Story: A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner.

Rated: PG

Replicas

Starring: Alice Eve, Keanu Reeves, Emily Alyn Lind, Emjay Anthony

Story: A scientist becomes obsessed with bringing back his family members who died in a traffic accident.

Rated: PG-13

Escape Room

Starring: Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Logan Miller

Story: Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control, and must use their wits to survive.

Rated: PG-13

Great Great Great

Starring: Sarah Kolasky, Dan Beirne, Richard Clarkin, Meredith Cheesbrough

Story: A young couple's decision to get engaged threatens to break them apart.

Rated: NR

