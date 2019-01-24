At the movies: What you're talking about
Serenity
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Jason Clarke
Story: The mysterious past of a fishing boat captain comes back to haunt him, when his ex-wife tracks him down with a desperate plea for help, ensnaring his life in a new reality that may not be all that it seems.
Rated: R
The Kid Who Would Be King
Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Taylor, Patrick Stewart, Rhianna Dorris
Story: A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.
Rated: PG
The Final Wish
Starring: Lin Shaye, Michael Welch, Melissa Bolona, Spencer Locke
Story: After the death of his father, Aaron returns home to help his grief-stricken mother and to confront his past. Going through his dad's belongings, he comes across a mysterious item that is more than it seems.
Rated: R
Glass
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor-Joy, James McAvoy, Bruce Willis
Story: Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has twenty-four personalities.
Rated: PG-13
Arctic Justice
Starring: James Franco, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Anjelica Huston
Story: Swifty the Arctic fox works in the mail room of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service but dreams of one day becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic's star husky couriers). To prove himself worthy of the Top Dog role, Swifty secretly commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a package to a mysterious location
Rated: PG
The Upside
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Julianna Margulies
Story: A comedic look at the relationship between a wealthy man with quadriplegia and an unemployed man with a criminal record who's hired to help him.
Rated: PG-13
A Dog's Way Home
Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Ashley Judd, Alexandra Shipp, Jonah Hauer-King
Story: A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner.
Rated: PG
Replicas
Starring: Alice Eve, Keanu Reeves, Emily Alyn Lind, Emjay Anthony
Story: A scientist becomes obsessed with bringing back his family members who died in a traffic accident.
Rated: PG-13
Escape Room
Starring: Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Logan Miller
Story: Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control, and must use their wits to survive.
Rated: PG-13
Great Great Great
Starring: Sarah Kolasky, Dan Beirne, Richard Clarkin, Meredith Cheesbrough
Story: A young couple's decision to get engaged threatens to break them apart.
Rated: NR
