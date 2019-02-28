At the movies: What you're talking about
A Madea Family Funeral
Starring: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Mike Tyson
Story: A joyous family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia, where they find themselves unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets.
Rated: PG-13
Greta
Starring: Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz, Maika Monroe, Jane Perry
Story: A young woman befriends a lonely widow who's harboring a dark and deadly agenda towards her.
Rated: R
Saint Judy
Starring: Michelle Monaghan, Leem Lubany, Common, Alfred Molina
Story: The true story of immigration attorney Judy Wood, and how she single-handedly changed the U.S. law of asylum to save women's lives.
Rated: PG-13
Stray
Starring: Karen Fukuhara, Christine Woods, Miyavi, Ross Partridge
Story: An orphaned teenager forms an unlikely friendship with a detective. Together they investigate her mother's murder, and uncover the supernatural force that proves to be a threat to her family.
Rated: No rating available
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Starring: Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, F. Murray Abraham, Cate Blanchett
Story: When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn't the only Night Fury, he must seek "The Hidden World", a secret Dragon Utopia before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first.
Rated: PG
Total Dhamaal
Starring: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey
Story: Plot unknown. The third installment of the Dhamaal film series. The greatest adventure ever!
Rated: Rating not available
Run the Race
Starring: Mykelti Williamson, Frances Fisher, Kristoffer Polaha, Tanner Stine
Story: Against the backdrop of high school football and track, two brothers in a small Southern town face escalating problems with two different world views, straining - but ultimately strengthening - the bonds of brotherhood.
Rated: PG
Happy Death Day 2U
Starring: Jessica Rothe, Ruby Modine, Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma
Story: Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.
Rated: PG-13
Alita: Battle Angel
Starring: Eiza González, Rosa Salazar, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly
Story: An action-packed story of one young woman's journey to discover the truth of who she is and her fight to change the world.
Rated: PG-13
Fighting with My Family
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Saraya-Jade Bevis
Story: A former wrestler and his family make a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.
Rated: PG-13
