At the movies: What you're talking about

A Madea Family Funeral

Starring: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Mike Tyson

Story: A joyous family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia, where they find themselves unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets.

Rated: PG-13

Greta

Starring: Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz, Maika Monroe, Jane Perry

Story: A young woman befriends a lonely widow who's harboring a dark and deadly agenda towards her.

Rated: R

Saint Judy

Starring: Michelle Monaghan, Leem Lubany, Common, Alfred Molina

Story: The true story of immigration attorney Judy Wood, and how she single-handedly changed the U.S. law of asylum to save women's lives.

Rated: PG-13

Stray

Starring: Karen Fukuhara, Christine Woods, Miyavi, Ross Partridge

Story: An orphaned teenager forms an unlikely friendship with a detective. Together they investigate her mother's murder, and uncover the supernatural force that proves to be a threat to her family.

Rated: No rating available

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Starring: Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, F. Murray Abraham, Cate Blanchett

Story: When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn't the only Night Fury, he must seek "The Hidden World", a secret Dragon Utopia before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first.

Rated: PG

Total Dhamaal

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey

Story: Plot unknown. The third installment of the Dhamaal film series. The greatest adventure ever!

Rated: Rating not available

Run the Race

Starring: Mykelti Williamson, Frances Fisher, Kristoffer Polaha, Tanner Stine

Story: Against the backdrop of high school football and track, two brothers in a small Southern town face escalating problems with two different world views, straining - but ultimately strengthening - the bonds of brotherhood.

Rated: PG

Happy Death Day 2U

Starring: Jessica Rothe, Ruby Modine, Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma

Story: Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

Rated: PG-13

Alita: Battle Angel

Starring: Eiza González, Rosa Salazar, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly

Story: An action-packed story of one young woman's journey to discover the truth of who she is and her fight to change the world.

Rated: PG-13

Fighting with My Family

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Saraya-Jade Bevis

Story: A former wrestler and his family make a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

Rated: PG-13

