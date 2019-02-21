Baby, you can drive my car. Yes, I’m gonna be a star. Baby you can drive my car, and maybe I love you. Beep beep n’ beep beep, yeah!
Well, maybe The Beatles weren’t talking about the Siouxland’s Choice Awards in that song, but they were talking about automobiles! Here are the winners of the automotive category in the awards.
Finishing at first place in both the "New Car Dealership" and the "Used Car Dealership" categories was Sioux City Ford (3601 Singing Hills Blvd). Not often do winners get first in multiple categories, so congratulations to Sioux City Ford for getting these big wins.
When it comes to the "Auto Body/Repair Shop" category, Abra Auto Body Repair of America (2001 Sixth St.) took the gold, coming in at first place.
Reprising a win from the same category as last year is Rocket Auto Wash & Detail Centre (2519 Correctionville Road), which won best "Auto Detailing/Car Wash." Make sure to go there to get all the car-damaging salt off of your car throughout the winter.
Another win reprisal from last year is Ben Fish Tire (1400 Center St.) for top honors in the "Tire Store" category. If you need tires to help you navigate the snow better, this place comes highly recommended.
The next three categories don't really have to do with cars, so these are the fringe categories.
Winning top place for "Boat Sales & Service" is Cimmarina Boats (1909 Broadway St., Dakota City, Nebraska), which helps you with all your maritime mobility needs.
Staying on top of the group in the "Motorcycle/ATV Dealer" group is Rooster's Harley-Davidson (1930 Lewis Blvd.), who won in the same category last year. Visit Rooster's if you need more adventure in your life and love the feeling of being on the open road with two wheels propelling you down the highway.
Beating out last year's first place winner in the "Tractor/Lawn Sales & Service" group is Wilmes Do It Best Hardware (815 W 29th St, South Sioux City, Nebraska).