Beach party in January at LaunchPad Children's Museum

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum in Sioux City.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

Ready to head off for the beach? Wait, are we still in January? 

Don't tell that to the party planners at LaunchPad's Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St. They will hold A Day at the Beach programs for students on Wednesday as well as on Jan. 14.

Sioux City School kids will be able to bring a beach towel, make a sand castle and conduct water-related experiments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, which is a no-school day.

Similarly, Bishop Heelan Catholic School and Sergeant Bluff-Luton School students will be encouraged to wear beachy attire from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, which is their no-school day.

To register or for additional information, go to launchpadmuseum.com or call 712-224-2542.

