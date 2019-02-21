There is a phrase that goes around this town a lot; Sioux City pretty.
What does this really mean, though? Does it mean the kind of pretty that is acceptable in Sioux City, but maybe not bigger cities around the world? We don't think so because we constantly see the beauty that so many people exude around Siouxland. We tend to find that people in Sioux City really care about their looks, so of course Beauty is one of the categories in the awards.
Do you need a new 'do? Well, then we suggest going to the business that made it to the top of the "Barber/Hair Salon" category: Belle Salon & Spa (5001 Sergeant Road ste 290, and 1101 4th St. Second floor). Get a trim or go all out with a bold new hairstyle.
Are your nails getting grungy and unruly? No matter your gender, you can enjoy a great manicure or pedicure...you can even keep melanin in your skin through tanning. The winner of the "Manicure, Pedicure & Tanning" category is 5 Star Nails & Spa (1937 Hamilton Blvd. and 3419 Singing Hills Blvd.).
Are you stiff? Are you sore? Do you need a good rub-down? If so, go to Massage & Body, this year's winner in the "Massage/Spa" category. Let the employees pamper you to your heart's content.
Looking to add some amazing artwork to your skin? If you are, look no further than the team of tattoo artists at Living Art Tattoo Studio (2016 S St Aubin St.), the winner of the best "Tattoo/Piercing Parlor." Andy Bagshaw and his team will treat you well and send you home with awesome inked art on your skin.