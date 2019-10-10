"Darkness falls across the land, the midnite hour is close at hand, creatures crawl in search for blood, to terrorize y'awl's neighborhood."
- Vincent Price rapping on Michael Jackson's "Thriller".
You can't find a better quote for an event involving the dance Michael Jackson created for his iconic Halloween masterpiece, "Thriller," and you will get a chance to learn that famous dance on Oct. 9 at this year's third annual Zombie Walk and Blood Crawl, sponsored by the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City.
With plenty of experience planning events and parties around the world, Studio 712 proprietor and photographer Michel Rohner has stepped in to help the Disabilities Resource Center (DRC) of Siouxland organize this event. Proceeds from this day will go directly to the DRC to help disabled people in assisted and independent living conditions throughout the community.
According to Rohner, the Zombie Walk portion of the event is free and you don't even need to show up in makeup, as there will be makeup artists at the starting point of the walk.
"It is an event for all ages," said Rohner. "Kids and families will congregate at Eclipse nightclub at 2 p.m. Anyone that doesn't have makeup or doesn't have the ability to put on makeup can come to Eclipse and we will zombify you for free. The makeup is donated by New Stage Players in South Sioux City."
There will be a costume contest for all the creepy zombies from 2 to 3 p.m. in Eclipse. Each contestant will be photographed by Rohner on location. In the days following this event, it will be up to the public to choose the best zombie by voting online at www.drcsiouxland.org.
"What we are doing is taking a picture of them and putting them online on the DRC page," he said. "Whoever gets the most likes on the site will win."
From Eclipse, the zombie horde will shuffle its way to the "Thriller" stage in front of the Sioux City Hotel at 3:15 p.m., where Amy Degroot-Hammer will teach the undead masses Michael Jackson's "Thriller" dance.
"We will be doing the dance for about 20 to 30 minutes, then we will send the zombies on their walk," said Rohner.
The walk goes down Fourth Street from the Sioux City Hotel, makes a right at Pierce Street, another right at Fifth Street and a final right on Jackson Street before ending up back at the hotel.
The DRC insists that if you bring props, make sure they don't look like weapons. Weapons and toy weapons are not allowed in this event.
During this, there will also be a Blood Crawl that involves 15 bars. This event requires participants to be 21 years old and above. For $20, you get a ticket that is good for 15 drinks; one from each participating bar. Bars participating in the Blood Crawl include: Buffalo Alice, Rox & Rails, 1008 Key Club, Eclipse Nightclub & Cabaret, SoHo American Kitchen & Bar, Work and Church, Marto Brewing Co., Club Riviera, Bodega 401, Firehouse Bar, DoXX Warehouse Bar, Crash! Boom! Bang! Whiskey Hole, The Diving Elk, The Marquee and The Blue Ribbon Tap. Each bar will have a specially crafted, zombie/Halloween-themed drink.
To curb drinking and driving during this event, there will be trolleys transporting people up and down Fourth Street.
At 4 p.m. the Zombie Fest starts at Club Riviera (714 Fourth St.). The entertainment slated for the party includes: DJ Extreme, DJ Tab, Werwolf Eddy, Zombie Ed, U B Star, DJ Dontai, Night Shield, Macomb Marshal, Young Gucci, NewWave, Thomas Harden, Fetty Fred, Jose the MC, TjF1gh, Nico McFadden and more to be announced.
The night will culminate when Theater 3 of Club Riviera is taken over by hip-hop viral sensation Snow tha Product, who made her Sioux City debut on the Abe Stage at Saturday in the Park this July. The crowd that saw her at that show demanded more Snow, so that is just what Club Riviera is giving them.
"Get in the spirit," said Rohner. "'Tis the season for Halloween. It is by far the most popular holiday next to Christmas; it's probably even bigger than Christmas. There is a lot of interest in this event. It is something fun for everyone to do.
"Ultimately it is for a good cause and we are thankful that 15 bars are participating. Disability rights are often overlooked in our community, so we are trying to bring those issues to the forefront."