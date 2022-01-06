Beginning class for sculptors at Gilchrist Learning Center

If your New Year's Resolution is to learn new skills, perhaps discovering the basics of wheel throwing from master sculptor Steve Kammerer may fit the bill.

Kammerer will be teaching this hands-on class, starting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Sioux City Art Center's Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. The class will continue every Monday through Feb. 7.

Students will focus on centering, opening and pulling vessels, followed by forming cylinders, bowls and cups. Attention will be on the refinement of form and striving for consistency.

For more information, call 712-279-6580 or go to siouxcityartcenter.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.