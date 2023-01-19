 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bell-bottoms are welcome at Anthem's Pet Rock concert

Pet Rock, a cover band specializing in 1970s-era soft rock, will perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on March 17.

Based out of Iowa and Omaha, Neb., Pet Rock perform iconic songs like "Take It Easy" and "Brandy" while dressed in wigs and bell-bottom jeans.

Tickets are on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop.

All event in Anthem are for people, 21 and older.

