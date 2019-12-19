Beloved Christmas movies abound

Merry Christmas, Weekender readers!

The time has come to gather with family and friends by the Christmas tree or the fireplace, enjoy holiday treats and drinks and open presents.

Another great thing to do is watch Christmas movies. Many readers have contacted me with their favorite Christmas movies, and here are the top six results. Some choices like Passion of the Christ and Debbie Does Dasher unfortunately didn’t make the cut.

1. Christmas Vacation

Starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki, this 1989 Christmas classic by John Hughes is the third installment of the movie series following the misadventures of the Griswold family. Clark Griswold will stop at nothing to have the best decorated house, and he will have you laughing at his antics when problems arise.

2. A Christmas Story

Starring Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, and Peter Billingsley, this 1989 movie directed by Bob Clark has also become a modern classic. All Ralphie Parker wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. The mall Santa warns Ralphie that he will shoot his eye out, but will that deter Ralphie from his quest to get his gun?

3. Die Hard