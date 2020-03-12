Bespoke Salon works to help customers feel better about themselves

Ashton Robinson loves the relationships she has made with everyone who sits in her chair at Bespoke Salon.

"Not only do we get to help people feel better about themselves, but also we have gained so many friendships," Robinson said. She was one of this year's Siouxland's Choice winners in the beauty category.

Robinson, the owner of the salon at 422 Fifth St., said she and her staff take pride in offering the best mix of fresh styles and environmentally friendly products. The unique personalities of the staff and the chill atmosphere of the salon help clients relax and feel welcome.

"Owning my own business was always something I had in the back of my mind," she said. "I had gotten to a point in my career that I was ready to take that next step. Empowering and allowing those I work with to control so much of their own work/life balance is such a key to keeping our business successful."

Robinson said Bespoke tailors experiences to what each person needs and wants.

"Your time is your time, and we want you to know it."

