1 (Wall)flowers in bloom!

In the late 1990s, your friends at the Weekender were serenading our girlfriends to the tune of “One Headlight.” But we could never match the artsy angst or the effortless cool of The Wallflowers’ lead singer Jakob Dylan. See Jakob and the Wallflowers, in concert, at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem, 111 Third St.

wallflowers The Wallflowers

2 Glam guns galore!

Can you smell the Aqua Net? That must be because the famed 1980s glam metal band L.A. Guns will be headbanging their way for a 7 p.m. Friday show at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Gnarly, right?

3 Bedlam ... in a good way!

For those of you who think that folk is the chillest form of music, think again. According to their website, Good Morning Bedlam describes themselves as “frenetic folk.” See what they mean when the band plays a 7 p.m. Friday show at the Sioux City Public Museum as part of the Downtown Live series of summer concerts.

4 A ‘honey’ of a band!

All the way from Lincoln, Nebraska, Honeytown will be playing a 9 p.m. Saturday show at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St. Watch out for their sting though.

5 Unplugged and loving it!

Buck ‘n Bill are an acoustic guitar duo who sing a mix of folk, country and blues. See them on stage at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road for a 2 p.m. Sunday show.

6 Laugh, drink, repeat!

Something funny is going on at Marty’s Tap. Um, literally. That’s because a special Siouxland Showcase, featuring Josh Augustine and some of Sioux City’s top comics is taking place at 8 p.m. Friday at 1306 Court St. Please leave your rubber chicken at home. Leave it to the pros!

Siouxland Comedy - josh augustine Josh Augustine rattles off jokes at Siouxland Comedy at Marty's Tavern.