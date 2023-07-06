Hidden Vineyards highlights program

Lea Knowles, of Hidden Vineyard Wine, will discuss the winemaking process during a fun, new Betty Strong Encounter Center event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 900 Larsen Park Road.

The event is the first of a series of after-hours “Tuesdays for You” presentations. Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue is slated to be the July 18th “Tuesday for You” program.

Urban vineyard Lea Knowles Framed by clusters of Frontenac grapes, home winemaker Lea Knowles plans to make wine in the near future.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development. Inc. (MRHD).

Admission to all programming is free. For more information, call 712-224-5242 or log on at siouxcitylcic.com.