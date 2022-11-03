Big Head Todd and The Monsters coming to the Orpheum

Big Head Todd and The Monsters will bring its Winter Tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Jan. 12, 2023.
Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following more than three decades of writing, recording and touring. In all that time, the Colorado quartet continues to unite audiences.
Tickets are on sale at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or at orpheumlive.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today