Big Head Todd and The Monsters coming to the Orpheum

Big Head Todd and The Monsters will bring its Winter Tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Jan. 12, 2023.

Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following more than three decades of writing, recording and touring. In all that time, the Colorado quartet continues to unite audiences.

Tickets are on sale at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or at orpheumlive.com

