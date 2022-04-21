 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big & Rich coming to the Tyson Events Center

big & rich
The country music duo Big & Rich will perform at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on Sept. 16. They are joined by special guests Troy and DJ Sinister.

The concert is a "Sioux City Collaboration" between the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center.

Known as "America's Technicolor Cowboys," John Rich and Big Kenny are, individually, popular musicians, songwriters and entertainers. Together, they are a truly original musical force who've had six studio albums and nineteen singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.  

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or online at tysoncenter.com.

