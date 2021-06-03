Bike SUX returning for 2021

Bike SUX returns this weekend after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judy Bonertz, who has taken part in Bike SUX for the past decade, and is looking forward to getting back on the trail for this year's ride.

The first time Bonertz took part in the ride, her bike was a bit too heavy (heavy bicycles can be sluggish and difficult to pedal), and then it started storming. But she has nothing but good things to say about her experience.

"We had somebody come and pick us up and bring us back, and we went to Minervas and had a great meal and they had a nice little raffle and it was a great time," said Bonertz, who is also a part of the Siouxland Cyclists, a local bicycle group.

This year's ride, the 11th annual, starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Caribou Coffee, 2939 Hamilton Blvd. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Proceeds from the ride benefits the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charities.

In recent years, Bonertz, a dental hygienist, has helped Cynthia and John Donovan organize the ride. The Donovans started Bike SUX in 2009. Cynthia Donovan is a retired classified and digital director for the Journal. (The Donovans have stepped back from the ride this year.)