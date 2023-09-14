1 Big laughs, fun size!

Is Brad Williams short? No, the in-demand comedian prefers to be “fun-size.” See the comic whom Robin Williams once described as looking like “Prozac with a head,” during a 7 p.m. Thursday show at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

2 Good ‘Will” Hunting!

The Memphis-based Amy LaVere has some great pipes while Austin native Will Sexton is considered one of Texas’ top guitar slingers. Together, this duo should put on one killer show at 8 p.m. Thursday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

3 Celebrating Latino Heritage!

How neighborly are you? The folks at the nonprofit Unity in Action will be celebrating both National Welcoming Week and Latino Independence Day will be a parade down South Sioux City’s Dakota Ave., beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, as well as a family-friendly festival from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Dibble Soccer Complex.

Celebrate Siouxland festival Unity in Action staff members, front from left, Ximena Perez and Olga Guevara and back, from left, Rogelio Rodrigues Villalobos and Martin Ort…

4 Nerd Alert!

Downtown Sioux City will seem a bit geekier since Bart Miller and his gang of tabletop gamers will hosting the 2023 Game Con, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Pierce St. Yeah, we know you don’t have to be a dweeb to enjoy games ... but it won’t hurt.

Game Con preview Event manager Bart Miller plans to share many of his table top miniatures and board games at Sioux City Game Con, a three-day event taking pla…

5 Rockin’ vets!

A “supergroup” made up of veteran musicians Ryan Baker, Tim Stokes, Matt Miller and Bob Snodgrass have decades of experience under their belts. Watch them in concert during a special 8 p.m. Saturday show at Marty’s Tap, 1306 Court St.

6 Vanishing act!

Average dude Eddie discovers he has the ability to disappear at will. Cool trick, right? Well, Eddie’s wife isn’t impressed. See – or not see – Eddie in the Peter Moore play “Into the Light,” which will is running now through Oct. 1 at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.