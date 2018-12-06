Join John and TJ Osborne, aka the Brothers Osborne, as they take over The Orpheum Theatre with their brand of country music vocals.
Hailing from Maryland, this duo is an ACM award winning group. With music origins springing from their father’s shed, these brothers would write and sing in the comfort of that small space on the East Coast. Eventually the brothers moved to Nashville, one of this nation’s music hot-spots, and their music took off from there.
The Brothers Osborne has a truly unique sound that is easily identifiable while they seamlessly blend country and rock music. With songs like “It Ain’t My Fault” and the new “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” the night will be full of quality tunes.
The show starts at 7 p.m. on March 7. Tickets are available from www.orpheumlive.com or the Tyson Events Center box office starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7.