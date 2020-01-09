David Allan Coe, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Like Merle Haggard before him, David Allan Coe served time in prison before setting his dreams on becoming a country music star. Coe headed to Nashville in 1967 and found his first big success over five years later as a songwriter. As a singer, his biggest hits were "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile", "The Ride", "You Never Even Called Me by My Name", "She Used to Love Me a Lot", and "Longhaired Redneck". His best-known compositions are the No. 1 successes "Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)" (which was covered by Tanya Tucker) and "Take This Job and Shove It" (which was later covered by Johnny Paycheck and inspired a hit movie; both Coe and Paycheck had minor parts in the film). 8 p.m.

Everclear, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Considering Everclear has written and recorded some truly iconic '90s alt-rock hits, it would be all too easy these days for the band to be a victim of its past successes, relegated to performing as a glorified jukebox, existing to satisfy the nostalgic cravings of Gen Xers everywhere. But singer-guitarist Art Alexakis isn't about to start phoning it in now. Although the band hasn't released a new studio album since 2015's triumphant Black Is The New Black, Everclear continues to tour actively. And while it's a virtual surety that no Everclear gig is complete without a rendition of "Santa Monica" and "Father of Mine," lately the band has found that exploring the full range of past material especially the "deep cuts" not only gives fans a rare treat, it also injects new life into the band's live dynamic. 8 p.m.