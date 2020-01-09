@event head:MUSIC
Jan. 10
Jacob Martin & Anthem at The Marquee, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Jacob Martin returns to his hometown on Friday, January 10 with his band ANTHEM. Anthem is a group consisting of Nashville pros playing all the greatest 80s & 90s anthem hits you know and love as well as signature Jacob Martin originals! Doors at 8:00 PM, show starts at 9:00 PM! 9 p.m.
Jan. 11
Indigenous - Live at The Marquee, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. National blues recording artists, Indigenous feat. Mato Nanji will be performing at The Marquee in Sioux City on January 11, 2020. Showtime 9:00 PM - tickets on sale today! 9 p.m.
Jan. 12
Travis Barnes & Friends, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Sioux City native Travis Barnes will be performing at The Marquee on Sunday, January 12 at 3:00 PM w/ some of the area's favorite musicians. This is a rare Sioux City performance by Travis that you won't want to miss! 3 p.m.
Jan. 14
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
Jan. 17
Claire Adams, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. 6 p.m.
Kee Live Music Festival, 10 bands, 2 nights. Join national acts and local favorites for a weekend of live music, events, food, jam sessions, pub crawl and more. Friday or Saturday night tickets $15 each. Save with special two night tickets (presale only) for $25. Performers include Mark Pender & Glenn Alexander, Kevin Burt, J. Jeffrey Messerole, Mike Munson, Good Morning Bedlam, Jimmy Davis & Friends, David Zollo & The Body Electric, Kris Lager Band and Rev. Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys. Tickets are available at Cherokee Chamber of Commerce, Brightside Lounge and Cherokee VFW. 7 p.m. www.keelivemusic.com.
The Chicago 6, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
Sioux City All-Stars Unplugged at The Marquee, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Sioux City All-Stars UNPLUGGED at The Marquee features the most renowned singer/songwriters Sioux City has to offer together on the same stage for one night only! Come hear intimate originals & covers from Alex Erwin (GhostCat), Johnny Vee (In Due Time/Se7en/Thick Mistress), Adam Girard (Premium Draft/Big Bad Cash Band), Jeff Koithan (Artificial Stars), Ben Grillet (Ben Grillet & The Black Bloods/Red Dirty Turkeys) as well as some very special guests. Tickets on sale today at The Marquee or at www.themarqueelive.com! 9 p.m.
Jan. 18
Siouxlebrity Roast of Missy Rarrat, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. The moment you've all been waiting for - The Siouxlebrity Roast of Missy Rarrat on Saturday, January 18 at The Marquee - where her closest friends and local comedians unite to destroy her - all for a great cause. All proceeds benefit Robin Ford's medical costs. Performances from Britton Hackie, Ben Grillet, Charles Watkins, Dane Louis, Drake Strong, Had Matter, Mac Dolan, Miranda Vint, Nathan Hults, Ari E. Lebowitz and more. Come out for a good laugh at Missy's expense and a great cause. Doors at 7:00 PM / 8:00 PM start time. 8 p.m.
Jan. 28
Blue Man Group, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30
Chris Janson, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. 7 p.m.
Godemis Of Ces Cru W/ Twistello, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. All Pro Promotions presents one night u won't wanna miss!!! come out and see Godemis w/ Twistello, Big Mista, and Prophacy, plus local support! 7 p.m.
Jan. 31
Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 8 p.m.
Feb. 4
Richard Marx, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. Marx presents an acoustic evening of love songs. 8 p.m.
Feb. 9
ALS Awareness Benefit Concert, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Please join us for the 6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert, benefitting Siouxland families dealing with ALS! Admittance to this concert is free, but free-will donations will be taken at the door with a suggested $10 donation. All money raised will benefit local families with ALS. This concert features local bands Locked N Loaded, Rock Bottom, Missouri Blend and The Establishment. The benefit will also include a silent auction. Event sponsored by: Avery Brothers, KCAU, Classic Rock 99.5, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City & the ALS Association: Iowa Chapter. 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 14
Hairball ROCKS Sioux City!, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. @ Tyson Events CenterAll ages welcome!Special guests: TBATickets: $17.50 through December 15 / $22.50 advance / $27.50 after February 1 Show: 8:00 p.m. Website: tysoncenter.com 8 p.m.
Feb. 21
KISS: End Of The Road World Tour, Tyson Events Center. Rock-n-roll legends KISS are coming to Sioux City. Tickets starting at $39.50 go on sale November 22 at 10 a.m. 7:30 p.m.
Uptown Funk: Tribute to Bruno Mars, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. International touring sensation Uptown Funk invites you to experience the essence of Bruno Mars, his live band and the music that defines today's pop culture. If you are looking for entertainment that is exciting, fresh, fun, unique and full of energy for your next special event, accept no substitutes! Uptown Funk specializes in the complete Bruno Mars experience concert production. The musicians of Uptown funk love what they do and work hard at being the best and most dynamic tribute band in the industry. Uptown Funk has been performing since 2017 and plays all the hits exactly as Bruno Mars' live band does onstage, including some of the most complex and challenging choreography for live audiences nationally and internationally. 8 p.m.
Feb. 22
Impulse Vol.05 Hypho, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. Coming stateside from Manchester, UK on tour for his Swamp81 album "Round Ere'". Fully equipped with the finest Dubstep/drum&bass/UKBass tunes. We bring you the man named Hypho! 8 p.m.
April 3
David Allan Coe, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Like Merle Haggard before him, David Allan Coe served time in prison before setting his dreams on becoming a country music star. Coe headed to Nashville in 1967 and found his first big success over five years later as a songwriter. As a singer, his biggest hits were "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile", "The Ride", "You Never Even Called Me by My Name", "She Used to Love Me a Lot", and "Longhaired Redneck". His best-known compositions are the No. 1 successes "Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)" (which was covered by Tanya Tucker) and "Take This Job and Shove It" (which was later covered by Johnny Paycheck and inspired a hit movie; both Coe and Paycheck had minor parts in the film). 8 p.m.
April 24
Everclear, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Considering Everclear has written and recorded some truly iconic '90s alt-rock hits, it would be all too easy these days for the band to be a victim of its past successes, relegated to performing as a glorified jukebox, existing to satisfy the nostalgic cravings of Gen Xers everywhere. But singer-guitarist Art Alexakis isn't about to start phoning it in now. Although the band hasn't released a new studio album since 2015's triumphant Black Is The New Black, Everclear continues to tour actively. And while it's a virtual surety that no Everclear gig is complete without a rendition of "Santa Monica" and "Father of Mine," lately the band has found that exploring the full range of past material especially the "deep cuts" not only gives fans a rare treat, it also injects new life into the band's live dynamic. 8 p.m.
@event head:ARTS & THEATER
Jan. 9
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020. Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
@event head:BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS
Jan. 12
Pancake Breakfast, American Legion Post 376, S 21st. and Walnut St., Dakota City, Nebraska. Celebrate the new year with a hot breakfast.Biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Jan. 18
Feb. 9
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
Jan. 9
Mock Interview, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Contact us to make an appointment for this dynamic mock interview. 712-233-9030. 12 a.m.
High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) Classes, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Complete your high school education in order to have better employment opportunities! Please ask for information on current sessions. 712-233-9030. 8:30 a.m.
Rosetta stone, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Stop in and explore the program and work at your own pace! Learn English, Spanish, French, Chinese-Mandarin, Hindi, Arabic or Vietnamese at no cost. Aprende ingles y otros lenguajes a tua paso sin costo. 8:30 a.m.
English as a Second Language (ESL), Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Learn basic English skills: speaking, reading, listening and writing. Please ask for information on current sessions. 712-233-9030. 8:30 a.m.
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
Jan. 10
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@event head:COMEDY
Jan. 9
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
Jan. 18
Jan. 24
Improv Falls, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Improvisational comedy troupe Improv Falls comes to Vangarde Arts for a night of hilarity. 8 p.m. $10.
Jan. 28
Feb. 15
Steve-O - The Bucket List Tour, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. This show is an X-rated performance meant for mature audiences. Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) was willing to do whatever it took to become famous, even if it meant stapling his ball sack to his leg. After failing miserably at the University of Miami, Steve-O was a homeless couch-surfer for three years before he attended Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, to help further his goal of becoming a famous stuntman. After graduating Clown College, determined to make it in Hollywood, he began to pitch his home videos to producers. Eventually, Steve-O's videos made it into the hands of Jeff Tremaine (Jackass Creator/Director/Producer), who was working with Johnny Knoxville to create a stunt-based reality show. The rest is history. MTV aired the first season of JACKASS in 2000. 6 p.m.
March 28
Bert Kreischer, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The Berty Boy Tour comes to Sioux City. 7 p.m.
@event head:COMMUNITY
Jan. 9
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020. Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
Jan. 11
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.m.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
Jan. 12
Pancake Breakfast, American Legion Post 376, S 21st. and Walnut St., Dakota City, Nebraska. Celebrate the new year with a hot breakfast. Biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Fargo Force come to town to face off against the Sioux City Musketeers for the first home game of 2020 on a Sunday afternoon. Join the Musketeers on the ice after the game for an opportunity to skate and take pictures with the team. Doors open at 2 p.m. 3:05 p.m.
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
Jan. 17
Jan. 18
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: September 21 Monarchs on the Move---October 19 Fall in the Forest---November 16 Creatures of the night---2020 January 18 Snow Much Fun---February 22 Winter in the Woods---March 21 Wacky Weather 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us, 712-947-4270.
Jan. 22
The Office Trivia Night at The Marquee, Test your knowledge to win big (that's what she said) at THE OFFICE themed trivia night at The Marquee on January 22, hosted by special guest Spike Kilpatrick! Teams of up to 6, free to play, sign up at 6:30 - trivia begins at 7:00! $100 cash prize to winning team! 6 p.m.
Jan. 24
Jan. 28
Jan. 30
Jan. 31
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Tri-City Storm, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face-off against the Tri-City Storm. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 1
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Omaha Lancers, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Omaha Lancers for the 2nd annual Teacher's Dash 4 Cash. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 7
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux Falls Stampede comes to town for a back-to-back matchup. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 8
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers battle against the Sioux Falls Stampede for the second game of the back-to-back. A live auction will take place immediately following the game to auction off one of the Musketeers jerseys they have worn all season. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 9
Feb. 9
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Fargo Force for the third game of the weekend. Doors open at 6 p.m. 3:05 p.m.
Feb. 15
Feb. 16
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, The Sioux City Musketeers are back in town to face off against the Fargo Force for another Sunday afternoon game for First Responders Night. Doors open at 2 p.m. 3:05 p.m.
Feb. 27
World Championship Ice Racing, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Witness as the most fearless racers shred the arenas solid ice track with over 2,000 razor-sharp studs in their tires. 7:30 p.m.
March 6
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Waterloo Blackhawks, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Waterloo Blackhawks come to town for the last time in the regular season. The first 1,500 people through the door will receive the first set of eight players trading cards. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
March 7
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Waterloo Blackhawks, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers take on the Waterloo Blackhawks for the second night in a row. Join us for Red Cross Night, Girl Scout Night, and Pucks for Paws Night all in one awesome night. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
March 25
The Harlem Globetrotters, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, and Cheese Chisholm plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and more. 7 p.m.
March 27
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Madison Capitols, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Madison Capitols for the first game of the weekend. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
March 28
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Des Moines Buccaneers, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Des Moines Buccaneers. There will be a live auction following the game, featuring the dark jerseys, worn during the season. The first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive the second set of eight-player trading cards sponsored by Anderson Brothers Printing. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
April 10
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers have their final home regular season game against the Sioux Falls Stampede on Fan Appreciation Night. The final night of the remaining players trading card giveaway will complete the set of the 2019-20 Sioux City Musketeers. After the conclusion of the game the game worn white jerseys will be raffled off from the ice. Doors open 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
June 24
Cushing Old Fashioned Wednesday Night- Cruise into Cushing, Cushing Main Street , Cushing, Iowa. Please come join us for an evening of old fashioned fun. Spend the evening on Cushing's main street looking at cars, trucks, and tractors from past years. Enjoy the music of the Anthon City Band as you walk our main street. Eat hot dogs, chips, and homemade pie topped off with ice cream (Free-will dontation). In case of rain, please come to the Fire Station for the meal and band. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Free Will Donation. Sheila O'Connell, Cushing-OFWN@outlook.com, 712-384-2716.. www.facebook.com/oldfashionedwednesdaynight.
@event head:DANCE
Jan. 9
@event head:KARAOKE
Jan. 14
@event head:PUBLIC MEETINGS
Jan. 15
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
Jan. 17
Jan. 28
Jan. 30
@event head:SPORTS & REC
Jan. 12
Jan. 31
Feb. 1
Feb. 7
Feb. 8
Feb. 9
Feb. 16
Feb. 27
March 6
March 7
March 25
March 27
March 28
April 10
