@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
Did You Play Your Guitar Today?, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. The group is a local organization aimed at supplying guitars to underprivileged children in Siouxland who otherwise would not be able to receive a musical instrument. Live Music, Silent auction, food, raffle. 7 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Blackhawk, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. For more than 20 years, BlackHawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with their voices, their songs and their fans. It's a harmony that has sold over 7 million albums, scored some of the most distinctive country radio hits of the '90s, and still draws tens of thousands of fans to electrifying live performances. 8 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Embers, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come enjoy a great mix of country music and Rock-N-Roll. Big dance floor. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 26
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 27
@calendar copy:
'80s Prom with VEGAS, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Come dressed in your best 80's attire and party like it's 19...89. Costume contest, party favors and more. 8 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Pre-Thanksgiving Dueling Pianos, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. The highly engaging and entertaining performances get the crowd engaged and on their feet. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 29
@calendar copy:
Roy King Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come dance to country music. Bring your friends and have a cold drink. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 30
@calendar copy:
Tech N9ne with Krizz Kaliko & King Iso, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 6
@calendar copy:
Puddle of Mud, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. Puddle of Mudd is an American post-grunge band from Kansas City, Missouri. To date the band has sold over seven million albums, and have had a string of No. 1 mainstream rock singles in the United States. 8 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Clay Creek Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come hear your favorite country songs. Visit with friends and dance on a large dance floor. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 7
@calendar copy:
Biz Markie with Rev & Psychedelic Sidekick, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Senders, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Great Rock-N-Roll music. Come dance, swing or jitterbug with your friends. Have a cold drink and a fun night. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 11
@calendar copy:
Bandstand, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 13
@calendar copy:
Joe Diffie, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 14
@calendar copy:
Coolio, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 20
@calendar copy:
Jill Miller Holiday Concert, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The annual Christmas concert will benefit the Sunrise Charity Care fund. At the concert, expect many of Jill's original songs, holiday favorites, a visit from Santa and a new twist this year. 7 p.m.
@calendar copy:
New Politics, Plain White T's and The Mowglis, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 27
@calendar copy:
The Classic Rock Experience, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. The Classic Rock Experience combines live theatrical aspects into an audio and visual production to present an authentic, epic 70's rock concert recreation. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 31
@calendar copy:
The Spazmatics, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 4
@calendar copy:
Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. The Black in Black tribute band is an incredible, exciting, high energy reproduction of a concert performance of AC/DC. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 17
@calendar copy:
The Chicago 6, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
Blue Man Group, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 30
@calendar copy:
Chris Janson, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 4
@calendar copy:
Richard Marx, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. Marx presents an acoustic evening of love songs. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 21
@calendar copy:
KISS: End Of The Road World Tour, Tyson Events Center. Rock-n-roll legends KISS are coming to Sioux City. Tickets starting at $39.50 go on sale November 22 at 10 a.m. 7:30 p.m.
@event head:ARTS & THEATER
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020.Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
@date head:
Dec. 11
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 20
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
@event head:BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
2019 Tour of Homes, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $45.
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
Mock Interview, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Contact us to make an appointment for this dynamic mock interview. 712-233-9030. 12 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Rosetta stone, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Stop in and explore the program and work at your own pace! Learn English, Spanish, French, Chinese-Mandarin, Hindi, Arabic or Vietnamese at no cost. Aprende ingles y otros lenguajes a tua paso sin costo. 8:30 a.m.
@calendar copy:
English as a Second Language (ESL), Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Learn basic English skills: speaking, reading, listening and writing. Please ask for information on current sessions. 712-233-9030. 8:30 a.m.
@calendar copy:
High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) Classes, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Complete your high school education in order to have better employment opportunities! Please ask for information on current sessions. 712-233-9030. 8:30 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
Toddler Time (Through Dec. 27), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, NE. Join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Friday mornings for TODDLER TIME! A great story time for children 3-5 years old. Toddler Time meets every Friday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/1342028889240785/.
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 712-202-5052. http://www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
Dec. 2
@calendar copy:
American Job Center Orientation, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Career assessment and career planning, education and training resources, job applications, resumes and interviewing. Acquire tools to be successful. This class is offered in Spanish by appointment. Esta clase se ofrece en espanol por cita. 712-233-9030. 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Maintain a Positive Attitude, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. How to stay positive during all of the ups and downs and challenges of job searching. 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Develop a Career Plan, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Planning a future career. Now what? Find what is important to you and what career would be the best fit and go for it! 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 3
@calendar copy:
Conduct a Job Search, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Tools and tips that will make you stand out of the crowd during your job search. 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Research Industry Trends, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Effective job strategies for today's workforce. 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 4
@calendar copy:
Create a Great Resume & Resume Lab, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Discuss current best practices, effective resumes; including tips for cover letters and references. 9 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
@calendar copy:
National Career Readiness Certificate, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. NCRC proves your job skills for employers. Call to schedule your appointment. 712-233-9030. 12:30 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 5
@calendar copy:
Budget and Finance, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Be money smart with your finances, understand and learn about it. 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 6
@calendar copy:
Registered Apprenticeship Workshop, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Information on how a Registered Apprenticeship allows you to earn a paycheck while receiving on-the-job training and structured learning. 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Interview and Negotiate, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. You got the interview. Now what? Discuss the best practices for before, during and after an interview to help you land the job! 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 9
@calendar copy:
Sorting it Out, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Find out about values that will make every employer want to hire you and fight to keep you! 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 12
@calendar copy:
Basic Computer, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore how to use the keyboard and mouse to interact with computers. 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Email Basics, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Create an email account and know the basics of sending and receiving messages. 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Basic Microsoft Word, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the concepts of creating and formatting a word document. 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 19
@calendar copy:
Job Corps Orientation, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Job Corps is a tuition-free training and education program that connects eligible young men and women with the skills and educational opportunities they need to establish real careers. 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 28
@calendar copy:
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
2019 Tour of Homes, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $45.
@calendar copy:
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020.Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Pat-A-Cake Pals (Through Dec. 26), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, NE. Come join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Thursday mornings for PAT-A-CAKE PALS! A great time to introduce your young kids to the library! Great for ages 2 and younger (older siblings, of course, are welcome!) Pat-A-Cake Pals meets every Thursday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/837660736412303/.
@calendar copy:
2019 Paws N Claus, Woodbury Center Strip Mall, 823 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Bring the whole family, humans and pets alike, for a festive photo to celebrate the 2019 holiday season! Holiday photos of any kind are welcome. All proceeds from this event will go directly to help the animals in our care at the Siouxland Humane Society. Santa will be there to take photos. 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. 35.00. Missie Fischer, melissa@siouxlandhumanesociety.org, 7122522614.. http://www.siouxlandhumanesociety.org.
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Night Hike, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Take a hike? Don't mind if we do!! We'll be hiking to several overlooks around the center to take in the evening air, the sounds of the forest, and hopefully spot a critter or two. Dress for the weather by wearing layers and sturdy footwear with good ankle support. Bringing a headlamp or flashlight is recommended. Pre-registration is GREATLY appreciated. Contact Resource Naturalist, Tyler Flammang, with any questions at 712-258-0838 or tflammang@woodburyparks.org. 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 23
@calendar copy:
Let's Talk About Turkeys, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. 10 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.m.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
@date head:
Nov. 24
@calendar copy:
THE BIG SHOW: Midwest Collector's Toy Show, Delta Hotel Center, 485 E. Fifth St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Collectible toys for everyone. Dealer set up and floor rights Saturday, November 23, 2019. Model contest free entry. 300 tables of antique & collectible toys. Dealers from several states. Trucks, tractors, roce cars, models, dolls, tin, diecast, pedal cars, literature, trains, games, fire trucks, custom items, cast iron, wind-ups, parts, Ertle, Tonka AMT, Winross, Nylent, tether cars. Information or to be a part of this show, contact us at 712-898-2943. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. https://sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
Nov. 26
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
@date head:
Nov. 27
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 29
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 6
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 7
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 11
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 20
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 21
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: September 21 Monarchs on the Move---October 19 Fall in the Forest---November 16 Creatures of the night---2020 January 18 Snow Much Fun---February 22 Winter in the Woods---March 21 Wacky Weather 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us, 712-947-4270..
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 30
@calendar copy:
@event head:DANCE
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 26
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 27
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Join Mr. Tunes every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a night of classic karaoke fun at the VFW in Sioux City. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
@event head:OUTDOORS
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
Night Hike, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Take a hike? Don't mind if we do!! We'll be hiking to several overlooks around the center to take in the evening air, the sounds of the forest, and hopefully spot a critter or two. Dress for the weather by wearing layers and sturdy footwear with good ankle support. Bringing a headlamp or flashlight is recommended. Pre-registration is GREATLY appreciated. Contact Resource Naturalist, Tyler Flammang, with any questions at 712-258-0838 or tflammang@woodburyparks.org. 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 23
@calendar copy:
Let's Talk About Turkeys, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. 10 a.m.
@event head:PUBLIC MEETINGS
@date head:
Nov. 27
@calendar copy:
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 27
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 11
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 20
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 28
@calendar copy:
The DougT Hypnosis Show, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. Finding a way to make people forget about the stresses of life and laugh through his 75 to 90 minute show is what DougT lives for. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 30
@calendar copy:
@event head:SUPPORT GROUPS
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.